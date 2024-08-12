Video shows Ivan Demidov’s spectacular hands

From the outset, I think it’s safe to say that everyone is looking forward to Ivan Demidov’s arrival in Montreal.

There’s been a real buzz around town ever since the Canadiens selected him at the last draft, and that’s creating a lot of excitement among fans.

So much the better, after the more difficult years of the past few years…

It’s when he plays for the Habs that we’ll really get to know him a little better as a player on the ice.

We know that he’s got talent coming out of both ears and that he’s seen as an offensive player, but it’s hard to get an idea because we haven’t seen him play much.

What we do know, however, is that he has good hands and is capable of using them to outwit just about anyone on the ice.The following video shows just how easy it is for him to juggle the puck:You could say the video is impressive.But for me, what really catches my eye is the ease of his movements with his stick. He controls the puck perfectly and is quick with his feints.

Obviously, it’s by practicing and re-practicing that a player can learn to do things like that.

But what also helps is that Demidov is a natural talent, and it’s easy to see that when you see videos like this.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see if he’ll be able to do anything fancy on a small NHL ice.

The game is more restricted and players have less space on the ice than in Russia, but some are still able to adapt quickly to the North American style of play.

Nikita Kucherov and Kirill Kaprisov are good examples. And that’s just as well, because Demidov molds his game around that of the Lightning forward and the Wild forward!

