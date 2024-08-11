“Joshua Roy deserves more credit

Joshua Roy was never seen as a first-class prospect, but he’s proving more and more that he belongs (already) in the NHL at just 21 years of age.

In fact, it was his birthday on August 6.

He was drafted in the 5ᵉ round in 2021, being one of the youngest of his crop.

By redoing the draft, we can easily place him in the first round, and possibly within the top-20, he who has dominated since his selection at 150ᵉ overall ranking.

He wasn’t drafted late because of small stature, as he’s not small (6 feet and 192 pounds).

Laziness has already been mentioned in his case at junior level, but we’ve noticed over time that it’s not the reason he came out so late.

If Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now is to be believed, it was a lack of advice from his junior coaches.

Dumont has written a number of articles recently ranking the Habs’ top 40 prospects aged 23 and under.

To qualify, the prospect in question must have played fewer than 100 NHL games.

Roy is ranked 4ᵉ in his ranking and believes he deserves more credit than he gets.

When he was traded to Sherbrooke to join the Phoenix, that’s when everything changed for Roy.

He was mature enough to discuss his problems with his new coaches.

And that’s where Marc Dumont believes he deserves more credit.

The transition from junior to the professional ranks is often a difficult one for young players.Like many young players who have completed their junior training, Roy has made the leap to the AHL.

On the other hand, it (really) didn’t take long to make the jump to the NHL.

Midway through the season, he was recalled by the big club to play a total of six games, before being demoted to the AHL.A few weeks later, however, he was promoted back to the NHL.

The 21-year-old Québécois has a good chance of breaking into the Habs line-up for the 2024-25 season, even if NHL.com does not place him in the projected line-up.

With the injury to Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, this opens the door to players like Roy, but also Alex Barré-Boulet, the club’s new acquisition.

Finland’s Emil Heineman will also be looking to muddy the waters.

