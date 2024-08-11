“Joshua Roy deserves more credit

“Joshua Roy deserves more creditAuteur: cbrown
Joshua Roy was never seen as a first-class prospect, but he’s proving more and more that he belongs (already) in the NHL at just 21 years of age.
He was drafted in the 5ᵉ round in 2021, being one of the youngest of his crop.
By redoing the draft, we can easily place him in the first round, and possibly within the top-20, he who has dominated since his selection at 150ᵉ overall ranking.
He wasn’t drafted late because of small stature, as he’s not small (6 feet and 192 pounds).
Laziness has already been mentioned in his case at junior level, but we’ve noticed over time that it’s not the reason he came out so late.
Dumont has written a number of articles recently ranking the Habs’ top 40 prospects aged 23 and under.
Roy is ranked 4ᵉ in his ranking and believes he deserves more credit than he gets.
#GoHabsGo prospect No.4 of our summer rankings!
Joshua Roy was written off early in his career, but hard work and dedication led to his ascension as a top Canadiens prospect.
And now, the stats suggest he’s already among the team’s bestplayers https://t.co/KM22oVIc5E
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) August 9, 2024
When he was traded to Sherbrooke to join the Phoenix, that’s when everything changed for Roy.
And that’s where Marc Dumont believes he deserves more credit.
On the other hand, it (really) didn’t take long to make the jump to the NHL.
The 21-year-old Québécois has a good chance of breaking into the Habs line-up for the 2024-25 season, even if NHL.com does not place him in the projected line-up.
With the injury to Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, this opens the door to players like Roy, but also Alex Barré-Boulet, the club’s new acquisition.
Finland’s Emil Heineman will also be looking to muddy the waters.
The forward has a great opening ahead of himhttps://t.co/LMlIQ4cCSb
– La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) August 10, 2024
Overtime
– Very interesting.
https://t.co/yMwwEs39sx@HockeyQuebec pic.twitter.com/AQDg6ayDDE
– Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) August 11, 2024
– I’ll go for a 92 points.
How many points will the reigning NHL Calder Trophy winner score in his sophomore season? pic.twitter.com/DyFOXXh31a
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 11, 2024
– The Québécois will have his work cut out for him to carve out a position.
An attentive spectator of the Olympics, Mathurin is now aiming for L.A. 2028https://t.co/SmdoliGa8l
– RDS (@RDSca) August 11, 2024
– Too bad.
The A’s varloped the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt this afternoon. https://t.co/wfqZyaDSI5
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2024