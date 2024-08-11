Ivan Demidov ready to play in the VHL

Ivan Demidov ready to play in the VHLAuteur: ataylor
Kent Hughes has already said that if Demidov doesn’t play in the KHL this season, he’ll try to find a solution.
His young age won’t help him carve out a position, as SKA isn’t known for playing promising young prospects who want to leave for the NHL.
According to the 18-year-old winger, he’s ready to play with SKA St-Petersburg’s training club in the VHL, if there’s no room for him with the big club.
Ivan Demidov gave an interview recently talking about his KHL contract & trying to make the SKA roster. pic.twitter.com/R8wnqpGj3a
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 11, 2024
It’s good to see that Demidov is ready to play in the VHL, even though he most likely has what it takes to play in the KHL.
That he wants to play in the VHL doesn’t change his point: that he’ll play in the KHL if he’s not in North America.
In the interview, Demidov mentioned that he’ll be able to work more on his game.
In a lower caliber than the KHL, he’ll have time to fine-tune a few aspects of his game.
He’ll be ready to make the jump to the NHL next year, if KH hasn’t already brought him to Quebec.
What’s more, by playing with the SKA St-Petersburg club-school, he’ll potentially be able to play with his 21-year-old older brother, Semyon Demidov.
In my opinion, this must be one of the reasons why he’s so open to playing in the VHL, considering his situation and undeniable talent.
The fact that he’s recovering from injury must push him a little to accept the possibility of playing in the VHL.
Overtime
– Brendan Gallagher could be a great coach, I’m sure of it.
Brendan Gallagher
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) August 11, 2024
– A beautiful sequence has come to an end for Vladdy.
Blue Jays: Guerrero silenced for 1st time in 23 gameshttps://t.co/FgSFz87aRy
– RDS (@RDSca) August 11, 2024
– What a great approach shot from the sand trap.
Money from the bunker @MacHughesGolf holes out for birdie @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/K5iINNBilw
– PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2024
– It’s a nice surprise.
American Sebastian Korda has reached the semi-finals of the@OBNmontreal with victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev: https: //t.co/PDA3ybpWhM
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 11, 2024