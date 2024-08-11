Ivan Demidov ready to play in the VHL

Ivan Demidov is considered by many fans and experts to be one of the best prospects yet to play in the NHL.In the Habs organization, he is by far the most promising prospect.His contractual situation in the KHL somehow forces him to stay in Russia for next season, even if the option of bringing him to Montreal is possible.

Kent Hughes has already said that if Demidov doesn’t play in the KHL this season, he’ll try to find a solution.

A product of the renowned SKA St-Petersburg club, it will be difficult for him to break into the line-up, as there are several veterans on the team who have priority over Demidov.

His young age won’t help him carve out a position, as SKA isn’t known for playing promising young prospects who want to leave for the NHL.

According to the 18-year-old winger, he’s ready to play with SKA St-Petersburg’s training club in the VHL, if there’s no room for him with the big club.

It’s good to see that Demidov is ready to play in the VHL, even though he most likely has what it takes to play in the KHL.

However, will this push Kent Hughes to bring him back to Quebec, even if Demidov is open to playing in the VHL?

That he wants to play in the VHL doesn’t change his point: that he’ll play in the KHL if he’s not in North America.

In the interview, Demidov mentioned that he’ll be able to work more on his game.

In a lower caliber than the KHL, he’ll have time to fine-tune a few aspects of his game.

He’ll be ready to make the jump to the NHL next year, if KH hasn’t already brought him to Quebec.

What’s more, by playing with the SKA St-Petersburg club-school, he’ll potentially be able to play with his 21-year-old older brother, Semyon Demidov.

In my opinion, this must be one of the reasons why he’s so open to playing in the VHL, considering his situation and undeniable talent.

The fact that he’s recovering from injury must push him a little to accept the possibility of playing in the VHL.

If he can enjoy playing with his brother one last time and fine-tune his game, why not?It can only be good for him.

