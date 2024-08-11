Cole Caufield can’t have a worse shooting percentage than last season.

Montreal Canadiens fans’ opinions of Cole Caufield’s 2023-2024 season have been somewhat mixed since the Habs’ little maverick scored 28 goals.

Indeed, many are concerned about Caufield’s goal production, while others simply believe that it was an adjustment season for number 22, and that he has learned to be a more complete player, as evidenced by his 37 assists and 65 points.

Some also claim that Caufield simply ran out of luck this season.

And when you look at Caufield’s 8.9% shooting efficiency percentage last season, it’s pretty obvious that he ran out of luck at some point and lacked opprtunism.

That’s the kind of statistic that can cause concern, but at the same time, scoring 28 goals with such a low shot conversion percentage is a feat in itself too.

In fact, only one other player in the last 16 seasons has scored 28 goals or more while having a shooting efficiency percentage of 8.9% or less.That player is none other than Alex Ovechkin.In fact, during the 2010-2011 season, Ovechkin scored 32 goals with a shooting percentage of 8.7%.In short, what we can gather from all this is that the chances are good that Caufield will bounce back, and that last season was just a blip in terms of his shot-to-goal conversion percentage.

In any case, Caufield simply can’t afford to have a worse percentage than last season.

What’s more, the chances of this happening are VERY low, given that in general, this kind of season with a glaring lack of opportunism doesn’t happen often, especially for a goal scorer like Caufield.

In the end, we shouldn’t worry about Caufield’s performance last season, and hope that this anomaly really is an anomaly and that Caufield will be able to have a much better percentage of his shots converted into goals.

The Habs’ number 22 shoots a lot, so all he needs to do is be more opportunistic and a little luckier, and he’ll be able to score more than 35 goals.

Overtime

– Read more.

A few teams that weren’t playoff participants in 2023-24 might be bound for the post-season in 2024-25: https://t.co/OheO7eVlKb – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 11, 2024

– It’s incredible.

Don’t change a thing, or football will become boring. https://t. co/liyfUPEjee – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 11, 2024

– Interesting about CF Montreal’s new acquisition.

Dawid Bugaj #CFMTL “It’s been a long transfer process since the end of the season in Lechia – that’s when I learned of Montreal’s interest. That’s why I was surprised that no information was released in the media and that no one had… – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 11, 2024

– To be continued.

At 22, he still has a lot to learn. https://t.co/hdSEY7guvs – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2024

– Of course.