The Hockey News: CapFriendly section on the Habs depth chart

Much to the dismay of all hockey fans in the National Hockey League, the famous CapFriendly.com site was officially closed to the public about a month ago, on July 10. This was a huge disappointment for all hockey fans, who loved the site for the information it provided on teams and their salary boards, as well as on a whole host of other aspects of the NHL.

Of course, many fans now hate the Washington Capitals, who are the cause of CapFriendly’s closure, since they bought the site.

Anyway, we now have to come to terms with the fact that CapFriendly unfortunately no longer exists.

So we’ll have to find new alternatives to analyze and observe salary and other information from the various NHL teams.

And now, after CapWages and PuckPedia, another alternative has recently appeared, and it’s available via The Hockey News website .

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup and Depth Chart – The Hockey News Lineups https://t.co/X3ISfTdt3J – The Matthew Principle (@DesrosiersMat) July 25, 2024

In the last few weeks, Tim Hiebert, who writes for The Hockey News, has published a text containing the entire salary chart and depth chart of the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s all available at this link, and there’s also a PDF available for download.

It contains all the important and necessary information about the Habs that was also available on CapFriendly, including the statistics of all the players in the last NHL season.

It’s a great option for fans to have a PDF saved and downloaded so they can access it to check or analyze anything about the Habs.

The only catch is that I wonder how often this document will be updated.Obviously, every time the Habs complete a transaction, a signing or simply injure a player, the document will have to be updated.

In short, all this remains to be seen, but for now, it’s a nice option to have, especially with the interesting statistics to the full right of the document.

