Hlinka-Gretzky Cup final: France’s Ô Canada buried England’s Ô Canada

 Auteur: dmiller
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

While all eyes are on Paris and the Summer Olympics in the last two weeks, the best hockey players under 18 were in Edmonton for the presentation of the 33ᵉ edition of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

Indeed, each country’s top prospects for the next draft and even future NHL drafts (except the U.S., which doesn’t send its top prospects for whatever reason) competed in recent weeks.

Of course, I imagine you were all aware that this all-important tournament was taking place in the last few weeks, right? #Sarcasm

In short, this tournament is much less followed and publicized than the others, given that the United States sends a pretty bof line-up, and Canada has won 25 of the 33 editions.

That 25ᵉ title actually came last night, as Canada prevailed 2-1 over the Czech Republic in the final.

What really caught the eye, however, was the Canadian national anthem that was sung after the match.

While all the players were singing in unison with their gold medals around their necks, it was O Canada in French that resounded at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

As you can hear, the four Québécois players present at the tournament to represent Canada (Caleb Desnoyers, Émile Guité, Alex Huang and Lucas Beckman) sang the national anthem in French.

Young Caleb Desnoyers from Sainte-Hyacinthe can be heard on the video singing in French with the most pride.

In short, it really created a great moment on the ice, as all the players smiled to hear Desnoyers sing the national anthem so loudly and proudly in French.

It’s not every day that Ô Canada français buries Ô Canada anglais.

