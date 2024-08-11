Hlinka-Gretzky Cup final: France’s Ô Canada buried England’s Ô Canada

The #HlinkaGretzkyCup stays in Canada
2-1 victory over the Czech Republic
25th title in 33 tournaments
Great performance by #QMJHL players
While all eyes are on Paris and the Summer Olympics in the last two weeks, the best hockey players under 18 were in Edmonton for the presentation of the 33ᵉ edition of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.
Indeed, each country’s top prospects for the next draft and even future NHL drafts (except the U.S., which doesn’t send its top prospects for whatever reason) competed in recent weeks.
That 25ᵉ title actually came last night, as Canada prevailed 2-1 over the Czech Republic in the final.
As you can hear, the four Québécois players present at the tournament to represent Canada (Caleb Desnoyers, Émile Guité, Alex Huang and Lucas Beckman) sang the national anthem in French.
It’s not every day that Ô Canada français buries Ô Canada anglais.
