Three NHL players take part in “the highest game in the world”.

You think the altitude in Colorado, whether for hockey, football or baseball, makes athletes miserable?

Try playing a game at Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. You think you have good stamina, until you play a match there, “the highest accessible point in Europe”.

Three Swiss players, Nino Niederreiter, Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler, tested their bodies and took part in the ” World’s highest hockey game “. No, it’s not called that, because the athletes smoked before playing, hehe…

3,454 metres above sea level Nino Niederreiter, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Nico Hischier all took part in the World’s Highest Hockey Game at Jungfraujoch in Switzerland earlier this week – the highest accessible point in Europe! : https://t.co/mEkOHqRL16 / Jonas… pic.twitter.com/VNmhjOLgKH – NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 9, 2024

Let’s just say there weren’t any five-minute shifts like Alex Kovalev 30 years ago…

But as for the game played in Switzerland, the images are nothing short of spectacular. Take a look for yourself: the guys even had to arrive at the duel by helicopter.

It’s important for athletes to focus on breathing when they’re in places like Denver. By way of comparison, the Avalanche’s amphitheater, Ball Arena, is 5280 feet above sea level.

And the place where the three NHL players played in Switzerland was 3454 meters above sea level, or 11,332 feet. That’s twice as high as the arena in Colorado, no less.

In Overtime

If Siegenthaler, Niederreiter and Hischier started the season on the injured list, now you know why.In the end, the NHL team won 6-5.

