Skip to content
News

Gavin McKenna: many teams will try to finish last in 2026, says Simon Boisvert

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Gavin McKenna: many teams will try to finish last in 2026, says Simon Boisvert
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In 2015, the Oilers were lucky enough to win the Connor McDavid lottery. Obviously, that bad season (29-44-9) paid off, as the club got their hands on the best player of his generation and possibly the best of all time.

At least, that’s what I think. In terms of talent, he’s clearly one of the best. In fact, the year he was drafted, Simon Snake Boisvert compared him to the all-time greats.

He didn’t think another player would rival him so soon, but 11 years later, a certain Gavin McKenna will be drafted. And he has the skills to be the next Connor McDavid. The Snake said as much during his segment on BPM Sports.

Too bad the Habs aren’t likely to finish near the bottom of the overall standings in the 2025-2026 season. I hope so, anyway.

Will a team like the Penguins be gunning for McKenna that year? In the Process podcast, Mathias Brunet and Boisvert mentioned this team several times. After all, the team’s veterans are likely to be traded or at least retire, except for Sidney Crosby.

Not only will the team that wins the lottery in 2026 be in the boat with the best player of his generation, but according to Simon, many teams will try to finish last that year to get their hands on the best chances in the draft.

That’s how dominant he is.

This OHL season, the young man who turned 16 in December collected 97 points in 61 games.

He’s younger than all the guys, and he dominates. Imagine him at 20, fully mature. I can understand Boisvert thinking that teams will finish last in the NHL on purpose…

Overtime

– Hope will make the jump.

– Whew.

-MLB power rankings update.

– To listen to.

– The Jays lose.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content