Andrei Markov: “If Ivan Demidov learns French, he’ll feel right at home in Montreal”.

Although Ivan Demidov has never played a game in a Habs uniform, he’s already a fan favorite. The young Russian, brimming with talent, has the potential to become one of the most important pieces of the Habs’ future.

What’s more, by the time he arrives, most of the rebuilding years will have passed. He’ll arrive just when the Habs are probably ready to turn the corner.

Obviously, in Russia, there’s a great deal of pride in this young man. Along with Matvei Michkov, he’s one of the country’s finest recent products.

And Andrei Markov, in an interview with Match TV , talked a bit about Demidov.

We agree that Markov, who played in Montreal, is well placed to understand Demidov’s position… and he had some advice for the young forward:

If he learns French, he’ll feel right at home in Montreal. – Andrei Markov

It should be pointed out that the French question was raised by Alexander Rogulev, the journalist who spoke to Markov. It wasn’t Markov who raised it himself, although his answer is interesting considering that Markov wasn’t exactly a French speaker.

That said, the former Habs defenseman is right in what he says. He’s aware that the youngster will be under pressure, but if he can manage it, he’ll be able to excel in Montreal.

And speaking French could put him in the fans’ good graces.

Speaking of Markov, the former Habs star took to the ice earlier today as part of the Legends Match, an event organized by Alexander Ovechkin in Russia.

Markov’s name was added to the list of participants at the last minute.

Andrei Markov was a surprise addition to the Ovi Cup Legends Game – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 10, 2024

Remember that earlier this summer, the idea of Markov being hired by the Habs to mentor Demidov had been mooted. It was mostly speculation, but he seems to be in a good position to understand the youngster’s reality.

One wonders if this is a position that might interest the former defenseman… even if there’s no indication that a hire is imminent.

Overtime

– It was the right thing to do.

So the League is taking action against a supporter, not a group of supporters. https://t.co/vEFa4tQQpA – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 10, 2024

– Canada adds to its record.

1 HUNDREDTH AWAY FROM GOLD!

Marco Arop sets a Canadian record in the 800m, good for silver at the Paris Games! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/2ZChnqiuvq – RDS (@RDSca) August 10, 2024

– It was to be expected.

The Americans cover themselves in gold for a 5th timehttps://t.co/O6VyGM3sOv – RDS (@RDSca) August 10, 2024

– Big news.

IOC President Thomas Bach will not seek a third term https://t.co/1iLvXTD6dS – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 10, 2024

– Really?