KHL: one coach “would like to add Adam Fox or Cale Makar” to his roster

When you think of the NHL’s top defensemen, two names quickly come to mind: David Schlemko Cale Makar and Adam Fox. They’re not the only top defensemen on the circuit… but they’re definitely among the cream of the crop.

We’re talking about defenders who, in addition to being solid in their own zone, are renowned for their offensive excellence.

Obviously, a lot of teams would love to have these two guys on their defensive brigade. They’re clearly untouchable, but that shouldn’t stop some NHL teams from dreaming.

Having said that, it would appear that teams far from the NHL are dreaming too. That’s the case with Salavat Yulaev (KHL), at least, where the coach was quite frank when asked who could fill the last foreign player position in his squad:

We’d like to get an offensive defenseman, like Adam Fox or Cale Makar. – Viktor Kozlov

Of course, Kozlov isn’t completely crazy either: he knows that Makar and Fox won’t be making the jump to the KHL for the coming season. That said, he says the guys aren’t there “yet”.

Perhaps when the guys reach the end of their NHL careers, Kozlov intends to give it his all to lure them to Russia.If he wants to go after an offensive defenseman, he may take a chance and call up Tyson Barrie, who is still without an NHL contract.

Barrie isn’t exactly Fox or Makar, we agree… but he’s still an offensively solid guy (and a much more realistic target, even if we don’t know if he’d consider playing in Russia).

But obviously, it’s not just in the NHL where Fox and Makar are the envy of other teams. And I must admit, part of me would love to see just how dominant these two guys would be in the KHL…

Overtime

– Already 29 years since the Nordiques became the Avalanche.

29 years ago today, the Quebec Nordiques officially rebranded to the Colorado Avalanche and publicly revealed their new look logos. This rebrand came just two months following the Nordiques being approved for relocation in late June of 1995. The Avalanche would go on to… pic.twitter.com/knZNBtsoY7 – BarDown (@BarDown) August 10, 2024

– There’s a lot of tennis to be played.

Start of a big day at#OBN24! We’re catching up with 13 singles matches on the schedule. Lots of sunshine and tennis today @RDSca pic.twitter.com/cTJG746XAr – Benoit Beaudoin (@BenBeaudoinRDS) August 10, 2024

– Quite an image.

– Indeed.