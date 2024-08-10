Montreal Canadiens fans were extremely spoiled at this year’s draft, thanks to the electrifying selection of Russian
Céline Dion forward Ivan Demidov at No. 5ᵉ.
In other words, Ivan Demidov is the cherry on top of the Habs’ rebuilding sundae.
Indeed, if we look at the Colorado Avalanche’s rebuilding journey, we realize that, like the Habs, there was a very nice cherry on the sundae at the end of the Avalanche’s rebuild.
Makar, selected 4ᵉth overall in 2017, should ultimately have been drafted higher, as should Demidov, but ultimately landed in the Avalanche’s hands.
Van Houtte explains that with the Avalanche, Makar is the only one who didn’t have to go through the rebuild.
He arrived later as the last big prospect drafted in Colorado’s final years of misery, and came to the NHL when the Avalanche were ready to compete again at the highest level.
They’ve all had to endure difficult seasons without success, something Makar hasn’t experienced and Demidov (let’s hope) won’t.
