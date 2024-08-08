“Jacob Fowler isn’t just good, he’s a superstar”

Following his selection in the 3rd round of the 2023 draft, Jacob Fowler sat down with reporters to answer a few questions.

Right off the bat, there’s one aspect that was easy to notice.

Jacob Fowler is a very, very confident person in general. He said at the time that he loves pressure, that he sees himself being in the center of the cameras and that he’s not afraid to play on the big stage.

He’s got a strong personality and the Habs love him for that.

But you can also see his confidence when he’s in front of the net.

He smashed it in his first NCAA season at Boston College, and he should be able to do the same in the coming months, because the Boston team will still be very talented next season.

That said, if Fowler continues to dominate as he did in 23-24, he’ll be ready to make the leap to the pros in the eyes of Pierre McGuire.

McGuire, who appeared on the Sick Podcast, would send him to Laval after next season because Fowler isn’t “just good”, in his eyes: he’s a superstar.

Pierre McGuire believes that Fowler needs a full season in the AHL… But to hear him talk, it would be possible to see the American make the jump to the NHL very quickly.

That’s how good the goalie is.

On the other hand, it’s a little premature, because a good goalie’s performance in the minors doesn’t always translate immediately to the next level.

We’ve seen this with Cayden Primeau, in particular, who took a long time to make his mark in the pros after two excellent years at Northeastern in the NCAA.

Let’s wait before shouting out loud that Fowler will be in the NHL in two or three years’ time… But watching him right now, fans have every right in the world to be excited, because Fowler is doing great things.

It’s hard to speak ill of him, at least, and that’s the good news right now.

Overtime

– Oh!