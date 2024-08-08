Russian ranking: Ivan Demidov behind Matvei Michkov

Who’s the better player: Ivan Demidov or Matvei Michkov?

The question will probably never die. Both young men are excellent and both have the potential to change the face of their respective organizations.

If you ask the Habs, the answer should be Demidov, given that at #5 in the last two drafts, one was chosen and not the other. But at the same time, it has to be said that there’s a question of character in all this.

Anyway. All this to say that everyone has an opinion on the matter… and that sometimes, the Flyers’ prospect seems to be a little ahead of the Montreal Canadiens’.

Here’s further proof.

In Russia, the best hockey players under the age of 20 have been ranked. You won’t be surprised to learn that the two youngsters are at the top of the ranking.

Via a total of 114 points, Mishkov had 14 more points than Demidov. And that’s even though Demidov got more first-place votes than his compatriot. We’re talking 16 VS 15.

Second place: 12 to Mishkov’s 4

Third place: 8 to Demidov’s 3

In Sport-Express media awards news …#LetsGoFlyers Matvei Michkov (114 pts) edges out #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov (100 pts) as Best U20 player in Russia. A total of 60 people took part in the survey – all leading reporters, commentators and bloggers of Russia. pic.twitter.com/K9YhQObQsy – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 8, 2024

Overtime

It was the second-place votes that made the difference.It should also be noted that Canadian prospect Evgeny Volokhin, drafted the same year as Jacob Fowler and Quentin Miller, is ranked 19th in Russia.Anton Silayev, drafted by the Devils, completes the podium.

