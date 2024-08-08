Skip to content
Canadiens News

Russian ranking: Ivan Demidov behind Matvei Michkov

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Russian ranking: Ivan Demidov behind Matvei Michkov
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Who’s the better player: Ivan Demidov or Matvei Michkov?

The question will probably never die. Both young men are excellent and both have the potential to change the face of their respective organizations.

If you ask the Habs, the answer should be Demidov, given that at #5 in the last two drafts, one was chosen and not the other. But at the same time, it has to be said that there’s a question of character in all this.

Anyway. All this to say that everyone has an opinion on the matter… and that sometimes, the Flyers’ prospect seems to be a little ahead of the Montreal Canadiens’.

Here’s further proof.

In Russia, the best hockey players under the age of 20 have been ranked. You won’t be surprised to learn that the two youngsters are at the top of the ranking.

But as reported by TVA Sports, the Habs youngster is not at the top of the Sport Express rankings.

Via a total of 114 points, Mishkov had 14 more points than Demidov. And that’s even though Demidov got more first-place votes than his compatriot. We’re talking 16 VS 15.

It was the second-place votes that made the difference.

  • Second place: 12 to Mishkov’s 4
  • Third place: 8 to Demidov’s 3
It should also be noted that Canadian prospect Evgeny Volokhin, drafted the same year as Jacob Fowler and Quentin Miller, is ranked 19th in Russia.

Anton Silayev, drafted by the Devils, completes the podium.

Overtime

– Speaking of Russia.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content