Paul Bissonnette: “Arber Xhekaj is easily one of the NHL’s top-5 heavyweights”.

This fall, Arber Xhekaj will begin his third season with the pros. The defenseman, who signed a new two-year contract worth $1.3 million per year, will have to fight for a position on the blue line with the big club at training camp.

With congestion on the blue line, it’s hard to say he’s guaranteed a spot… even if his chances of getting one aren’t bad.

Xhekaj will have to find a way to make himself indispensable, and of course, his physical game makes him stand out from the crowd. He hits and he’s not afraid to block shots, but he’s also known for his ability to throw down the gloves.

It’s not as important as it once was… but it’s still part of the game, after all.

And of course, there are those who are big fans of the Sheriff. Paul Bissonnette is obviously one of them, having praised Xhekaj on the most recent episode of Spittin’ Chiclets:

I easily consider him a top-5 NHL heavyweight. – Paul Bissonnette

“He’ll be Top 5 in no time if he ain’t already there” Is Wifi in your Top 5 for NHL enforcers?https://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/QuOam4uRsw – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 7, 2024

Biz, who praises everything Xhekaj brings to a team on the ice and seems to really appreciate the Habs defenseman, qualifies a little at the end afterwards by saying that if Xhekaj isn’t in the top-5, he’ll be there in no time.

The main point remains the same: he sees Xhekaj as one of the NHL’s most fearsome tough guys.

Bissonnette’s career in hockey was built on being a guy who wasn’t afraid to throw down the gloves, so he’s in a good position to talk.

He doesn’t mention who makes up his top-5, but when you consider that guys like Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Reaves, Mathieu Olivier, Kurtis MacDermid, Matt Rempe and Tanner Jeannot have quite a reputation at this level, that puts Xhekaj in a select group (and, according to Bissonnette, ahead of a few of those guys).

I’m not the biggest advocate of hockey battles, but in a world where they still exist, it’s something Xhekaj excels at… and something that could help make him indispensable.

