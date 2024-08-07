Josh Anderson has to get up in 24-25

Nine goals, eleven assists and twenty points in 78 games.

These are Josh Anderson’s statistics for the 23-24 season.

Oh, and I forgot to mention his superb -18 differential…

Anderson had a truly miserable season and found himself at the heart of several criticisms due to his performances.

After all, we all expect more from a player on the $5.5M annual payroll…

The good news?

That’s all behind him now, and he can focus on the upcoming season. But Anderson needs to look in the mirror and figure out what went wrong last season.

He needs to find a way to bounce back and be useful in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

He needs to regain the energy he had for the playoffs in the summer of 2021… And he needs to find a way to show up every night, without exception.

Because beyond his disappointing offensive production in the 23-24 season, it was his commitment level that was lacking on several occasions.And once again, players who earn such a high salary must be able to set an example and find a way to make an impact on the ice.On several occasions last year, it was said that it was up to Martin St-Louis to find a way to get his forward going again.The coach tried: Anderson had the opportunity to play all over the line-up and never really took his chance.

Now it’s up to him to wake up and become the player he was before he lost his confidence.

It’s by showing up on Day 1 of training camp that it’s going to happen, and it’s by giving it his all that he’ll be able to regain his confidence.

I honestly hope so.

Because Josh Anderson, when he’s in shape and wants to give it his all, is really a wicked good hockey player.

Overtime

