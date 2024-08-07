Josh Anderson has to get up in 24-25

Josh Anderson has to get up in 24-25Auteur: dmiller
These are Josh Anderson’s statistics for the 23-24 season.
Oh, and I forgot to mention his superb -18 differential…
After all, we all expect more from a player on the $5.5M annual payroll…
That’s all behind him now, and he can focus on the upcoming season. But Anderson needs to look in the mirror and figure out what went wrong last season.
He needs to find a way to bounce back and be useful in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.
He needs to regain the energy he had for the playoffs in the summer of 2021… And he needs to find a way to show up every night, without exception.
Now it’s up to him to wake up and become the player he was before he lost his confidence.
It’s by showing up on Day 1 of training camp that it’s going to happen, and it’s by giving it his all that he’ll be able to regain his confidence.
Because Josh Anderson, when he’s in shape and wants to give it his all, is really a wicked good hockey player.
Overtime
– Yes, he is.
Chris Kreider’s point totals by age:
21 – 3 points
22 – 37 points (cup finals year)
23 – 46 points
24 – 43 points
25 – 53 points
26 – 37 points
27 – 52 points
28 – 45 points
29 – 30 points
30 – 77 points (career high)
31 – 54 points
32 – 75 points
Definition of a late bloomer. pic.twitter.com/hMwbROx4ll
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 7, 2024
– Sick!
Sarah Hildebrandt with a completely normal reaction after her gold medal in freestyle wrestling – 50 kg! #Paris2024@sarhilde pic.twitter.com/mZQ1sfefBM
– RDS (@RDSca) August 7, 2024
– The guys are having fun!
Baseball Hockey
George Springer Replica Hockey Jersey Night did not disappoint.
(via: @bluejays)pic.twitter.com/t8C1bu8Qns
– BarDown (@BarDown) August 7, 2024
– Tij Iginla wants to win the Cup.
Utah’s @tij_iginla on his @utahhockeyclub dreams…#UtahHockeyClub #NHL #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ugnye2XLcc
– Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) August 7, 2024