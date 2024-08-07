Signature on forehead, neck and wrist: Matt Rempe is a star

Like him or not, Matt Rempe is a popular player in the National League.

Many fans love him because he’s not afraid to fight, and having seen him throw down the gloves against the NHL’s best pugilists helps increase his popularity with fans.

It’s crazy, too, because he’s only played 17 games in the National League…

The big New York Rangers behemoth was visiting a charity event and the fans on hand were happy to see him in person.

In fact, I’ll repeat the end of my last sentence.

The fans on hand, especially the young ones, cheered for him as if he were the best player in the National League.

Rempe took the opportunity to give souvenirs to three fans in question: he signed the neck of a girl, he signed the forehead of another young fan… And he put his signature on the wrist of a fan wearing an Anaheim Ducks jersey.

I wasn’t denying he’s popular:

Matt Rempe just giving the people what they want. (via: @nhl) pic.twitter.com/bTVfJmcV8J – BarDown (@BarDown) August 7, 2024

Matt Rempe’s popularity will only increase over the next few years if he’s able to carve out a regular position in the National League.

He has a good chance of succeeding in this mission, because the Rangers like him a lot and will give him the chance to establish himself as an impact player in New York.

The forward wasn’t used in every game by his team in the recent playoffs, and that’s to be expected, as he still has some fine-tuning to do on the ice.

But at 22, he’s already done some great things, and the best should be yet to come for him if he progresses in the right way.

It remains to be seen whether Georges Laraque’s lessons will help him increase his popularity with fans… :

Video of Matt Rempe’s fight training with Georges Laraque (via @bmyhres)pic.twitter.com/mdUAHZhj1P – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 10, 2024

