“If I’m the Habs, I’m seriously considering Mark Recchi for the assistant position”

The Canadiens still haven’t replaced Alex Burrows.

There’s a world in which the organization decides not to find a replacement for him, allowing Martin St-Louis to lead the club’s numerical advantage.

We’re talking about a former specialist in this field, after all!

But if the Habs do hire someone new, there have been a few names floating around lately.

And right now, Mark Recchi’s availability is getting a lot of attention.

If I’m the #GoHabsGo, I’m seriously considering Mark Recchi to fill that open assistant coach position. @sickpodnhl – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) August 6, 2024

What you need to know is that Recchi was informed yesterday that he would not be returning to the Blue Jackets organization, where he spent last season.He still had one year left on his contract in Columbus, but the club decided to go ahead anyway.And Jimmy Murphy would seriously consider him if he were the Montreal Canadiens.

While the idea may seem logical to some for obvious reasons (Recchi played five years in Montreal in the ’90s and rubbed shoulders with Pascal Vincent last year), maybe we should hold off on openly shouting that he’s the perfect guy for the Habs.

Why do I say that?

Because Vincent’s track record hasn’t been exceptional since he made the jump to the NHL as an assistant after his playing career.

And on Twitter, fans don’t hesitate to throw rocks at him.

Did you see the PP? He was not good – Don Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDon) August 7, 2024

He was absolutely terrible in the same position with the Devils. Astonishingly bad. Also bad with the Pens. – ugh (@roglurveshockey) August 7, 2024

For example, Recchi was in charge of the power play last season with the Blue Jackets… And the club finished the season ranked 31st in the NHL for success rate (15.1%) in such situations.

He was fired in Pittsburgh and New Jersey because he wasn’t getting the job done, and the Blue Jackets let him go for the same reasons.

Has it ever been said that the NHL is a league of results?

I’m really curious to see what the Habs decide to do with the situation behind the bench.

There are some good names available across the NHL… But maybe it would be worth it, trying to navigate next season with the current group.

Because it sounds like something I’d like to see, with the strategies of a former creative player like Martin St-Louis…

