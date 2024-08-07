World Championship: The Athletic’s experts place Aatos Koivu on a 3rd line

Reactions were mixed when the Habs selected Aatos Koivu in the third round of the latest draft.

In the eyes of some, it was a “reach” and management made the decision to draft him because of his last name.

But those who think that way are wrong, because there’s no team that would have wasted a third-round pick on a marketing stunt. It’s simply illogical.

The Canadiens chose him because they believe in his potential.

Saku’s son has great qualities on the ice, and it’s not for nothing that he’s currently taking part in the showcase for the next World Junior Championship.

Unless there’s a big surprise, the Habs prospect should be in Finland’s line-up next winter… And the experts at The Athletic (Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman and Max Bultman) see him playing on a third line.

This may sound trivial to some, but it’s not at all because Aatos Koivu has just celebrated his 18th birthday (June 22).

Usually, 18-year-old players don’t have a huge role in their respective World Championship rosters…

2025 World Juniors roster projections:

– Predciting lineups for

– Final cuts

– Debates and more New at @TheAthletic with @coreypronman and @m_bultman: https://t.co/iEyvvqhBly pic.twitter.com/h0Xvv5fupI – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 7, 2024

Obviously, Aatos Koivu will have to earn his place in his country’s line-up, and for that to happen, he’ll have to get off to a good start in Finland.

Even then, he won’t get a free pass just because he bears the surname “Koivu”. It will be up to him to prove to management that he can help the team in any role.

That said, the Canadian prospect is really on the rise, and if he continues to improve as he has over the past 12 months, he’ll be one of his club’s key players at the tournament.

He needs to keep doing things the right way, as he seems to have matured lately.

It was said before the draft that he wasn’t always involved on the ice and didn’t show up for every game, but that’s changed since his selection at the draft last June.

He’s realized that he has to put in the effort (all the time) to become a better player, and that’s going to help him over the next few years if he keeps that mentality.

Ultimately, it’s up to him to decide whetherhe wants to be a special player for Finland at the next World Junior Championship, because he has the tools to do just that.

