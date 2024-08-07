Looking ahead to the upcoming NHL season, we sense a change in tone at the Habs. Kent Hughes didn’t do a Pierre Dorion of himself when he said the rebuild was over… but you can sense the players’ intentions for the season ahead.

Speaking to the media, the captain talked about series for the coming season → https://t.co/VElU5NNuzT – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 6, 2024

I get the impression that playoff hopes will mostly be seen in 2025-26 in Montreal, but we know there can be surprises in the NHL. If the Habs’ youngsters take a step forward, it’s not impossible this season.

Of course, it’s going to come down to the young defensemen… but it’s also going to come down to the young veterans on the forward line.

Cole Caufield is one of them, and he could bounce back after a 2023-24 season that wasn’t always easy. He hasn’t been bad, but there’s a feeling that he may have another gear to hit.

And if that happens, that’s when good things could happen in Montreal. At least, that’s what Nate Thompson, who was on the Empty Netters podcast, thinks:

If Cole Caufield scores a point a game, the Habs are going to be in the playoff hunt. – Nate Thompson

NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!

– Nate Thompson joins us to choose players poised for a breakout year

– And we name some teams that COULD miss playoffs and shock the NHL world https://t.co/4uOVVZjLUU pic.twitter.com/yYUgNyGZ4j – Empty Netters (@EmptyNettersPod) August 7, 2024

To put things in context, Thompson and the podcast hosts were chatting about guys who could bounce back in 2024-25. Caufield’s name came up in the discussion, because even though he didn’t have an ugly season, we know he’s capable of better.

28 goals and 65 points in 82 games is far from bad… but he has the talent to be even better.

The guys think that a season at a rate of one point per game is realistic for Caufield, given that he’s capable of scoring around 35 goals and 45 assists per season.

They compared it to the case of Jack Hughes, who was called a “bust” despite seasons that weren’t bad. Hughes finally broke through, and they see Caufield having a season that, like Hughes, will “close the f*cking trap door on his detractors.”

And as the guys say, a good season from Caufield would also mean that the rest of the club’s forwards would be on fire. Nick Suzuki (one of Thompson’s favorite NHL players), Juraj Slafkovský and Kirby Dach would undoubtedly benefit from a monster season for the club’s maverick forward.

Overtime

Caufield has the talent to produce at a rate of one point per game. All that remains is for him to do it, especially as his shoulder injury is now far in the rear-view mirror.

