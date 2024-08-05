“You made the good times unbelievable”: P.K. Subban gives Carey Price some love

When you think of the Canadiens of the 2010s, you immediately think of two names: Carey Price and P.K. Subban. Both guys were cornerstones of the team’s core, and we’re talking about two guys who were extremely popular.

And in fact, they still are. Just think of the ceremony in January 2023, when Subban was honoured at the Bell Centre to the delight of the fans on hand… and Price made an appearance.

Beyond the fact that the two guys were the faces of the concession, there was always a great complicity between them. Of course, the famous Triple Low Five was a good example of this, but the two guys were very close.And today, we were treated to further proof of the bond between the two guys. In the last few days, the La Poche Bleue account shared an excerpt from an interview with Carey Price, which aired in January 2023. In the clip, Price talks about Subban as a guy who was entertaining.

This morning, Subban obviously saw the clip… and took the opportunity to give his goalie some love:

I miss you even more. You made the good times unbelievable. – P.K. Subban

Miss you more you made good times..GREAT! https://t.co/m6EcyZWkTj – P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 5, 2024

We know that this isn’t the first time the two guys have shown each other such love. The two were very good friends in Montreal, and to see them reunite with a Triple Low Five when Subban was honoured in town was a beautiful moment.

A beautiful moment for the fans, but clearly, a beautiful moment for the two guys as well.

We know that internally with the Habs, Subban wasn’t always a popular figure. That said, he was one of Price’s closest friends in the dressing room, so the two guys always had that special bond.

It’s good to see that this camaraderie still exists today… and, by the same token, it allowed Maxim Lapierre to (publicly) invite Subban to La Poche Bleue. Can’t wait to see if it comes to fruition…

Keep working on those biceps! And let Guillaume and I know when you can come to our podcast. Our English got better since 2010 – Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) August 5, 2024

