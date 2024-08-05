Skip to content
News

Lane Hutson is featured by the Bauer company

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Lane Hutson is featured by the Bauer company
Credit: Getty Images
In Montreal, Lane Hutson is a very popular name. The little defenseman, who has been burning up the NCAA since he was drafted by the Tricolore in 2022, is seen as one of the hottest prospects on the circuit.

He may only have played two games in the NHL, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s already one of the players most beloved by fans.

That said, it’s not only in Montreal that we see the potential of the offensive defenseman. Hutson is often listed as one of the NHL’s top prospects, even though he doesn’t have the biggest frame.

The youngster’s offensive potential is simply too great to ignore.

And Hutson is clearly gaining in popularity. The Habs prospect has been featured by the Bauer company, which has published a number of images of the youngster taking part in a company event.

See this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by BAUER Hockey (@bauerhockey)

The event in question was one in which many of the company’s faces took part. Matty Beniers was there, as was young James Hagens.

Hagens is one of the most promising prospects in the upcoming draft.

That said, Hutson wasn’t the only Habs prospect on hand. Images shared today show Jacob Fowler in the background of a video of Hutson getting his hands dirty on Sunday.

And he seems impressed to see the defenseman go.

Seeing the company bank on Hutson for advertising purposes is a pretty clear sign that the Habs prospect is popular all over the hockey world.

Obviously, being in Montreal helps… but we’re really talking about a very promising prospect with a very exciting style of play.

We’ll see if Hutson can make the Habs’ curtain-raiser roster this season, but clearly he’s worked hard to get there.

When your legs look like Martin St-Louis’s, it’s a sign that you haven’t missed too many training days.

Overtime

– Of note.

– Imagine if Chris Kreider had never been in contact with Carey Price…

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content