Michael Hage has the shot to score at every level, says Grant McCagg

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Canadiens have been looking for a real goal scorer since Vincent Damphousse. Let’s say it’s been a while. Max Pacioretty did the job for a while, but he never reached the 40-goal plateau.

Cole Caufield is establishing himself as one of the NHL’s top scorers, but he still has a long way to go. However, the American may soon have some help from a new teammate drafted in 2024: Michael Hage.

Hage possesses some very interesting offensive talent, so much so that the Canadiens moved up in the draft to make sure they could select him.

In his recent guide to Canadiens prospects, Grant McCagg praised Hage’s shooting ability.

McCagg believes that the wrist shot of the Habs’ first-round pick in 2024 is as powerful as it is accurate. What impresses him is the power of the puck as it leaves Hage’s stick, not to mention his speed of execution.

Connor Bedard made famous the Toe Drag Release, a wrist shot in which the player brings the puck slightly towards him before shooting to gain power.

Hage masters this type of shot to perfection.

With a shot like this, McCagg believes Michael Hage will be able to score at any level.

But having a good shot isn’t everything in hockey. The good news is that Hage is also an excellent skater.

According to McCagg, Hage’s skating is so good that he considers him among the best in his draft class in this category.

Even if Michael Hage’s offensive abilities are the stuff of dreams, we’ll have to be patient with his development. He’ll be playing in the NCAA for the first time this season, and McCagg expects he’ll need at least a year in the AHL with the Rocket to perfect his game before he can play in the NHL.

