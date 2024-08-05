A potential NHL comeback for John Scott?

Here’s a piece of news we weren’t expecting at all. Former NHL strongman John Scott may be making a return to the Bettman circuit!

The situation is very unclear, but Scott hinted during the recording of his latest Dropping the Gloves podcast that he’s working on something with an NHL team.

That team is San Jose.

In fact, at the very end of the recording, when Scott thanks people for listening, he mentions that Sharks fans should keep an eye on him. He then said that maybe he’s not supposed to talk about it just yet and that he’ll keep it a secret.

The former strongman made a strange statement during a podcast.https://t.co/P4MezVfzij – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 5, 2024

It would be quite surprising to see a return to the NHL as a player. Scott was one of the NHL’s most respected big men, but he never played a full season in nine years in the big league.

And let’s not forget that he’ll be 42 in September!

So perhaps we can expect a publicity stunt with the Sharks, he who wore their colors for 38 games during the 2014-15 season. Scott could also land a job with San Jose Sharks management.The most plausible theory comes from Max Miller of The Hockey News . The Sharks have been looking for a new analyst for the Sharks Radio Network since the departure of Bret Hedican. Scott would be an excellent replacement.But these are just theories for now.John Scott has had an odd career in the NHL, but any good hockey fan remembers him for his MVP award at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.He also played for the Tricolore in a single game during the 2015-16 season. It was his last season before leaving the NHL.You can listen to the entire last episode of his podcast, here.

