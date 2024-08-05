Draft 2023: Mishkov’s size had an impact on the Habs’ 5th-round decision

Let’s face it.

When the Habs decided to select David Reinbacher with the 5th pick in 2023, while Matvei Michkov was still available… There were a lot of unhappy fans in town.

Some still have it in their hearts…

That’s all in the past now, and there’s no one who can go back in time to change the Habs organization’s decision.

If only it were that simple!

But there’s also an explanation behind this decision, one that took weeks and weeks of thought.

Nick Bobrov, in an interview with Grant McCagg, said that Mishkov’s size played a role in the said decision because the Habs were already counting on the services of another “small” forward in Cole Caufield.

In Bobrov’s eyes, it was preferable to select Reinbacher because, in the past, only two clubs have been able to win with two small forwards in their line-up: the Devils (Brian Gionta and Scott Gomez) and the Lightning (Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson).

Bobrov’s interview can be found in Grant McCagg’s new “Recrutes” guide (which is excellent, by the way):

I compiled 3+ videos on every Habs prospect that I ranked in the top 30 for the Habs Prospect Guide. There are 100 videos in total. It also includes an interview with Nick Bobrov. https://t.co/6xR8J5lB9H pic.twitter.com/CFnnQdUaxT – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 3, 2024

The Habs weren’t interested in adding another “little” player to their roster (Michkov is 5’10), and this mentality is part of the organization’s new culture.

After all, since the arrival of the new management, the Habs have only selected one player under six feet in the first round, and that player is Filip Mesar (5’10).

Juraj Slafkovsky (6’3), David Reinbacher (6’3), Michael Hage (6’1) and Ivan Demidov (6’0) are the others to have been selected in the first round since HuGo’s arrival…

It also shows that the organization has a plan in mind and is following it to the letter. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton know what direction to go in, and what’s noticeable is that they’re staying focused on the goal, even if there may be temptations at times.

Anyway, the point is All this to say that Matvei Michkov’s size has scared the Montreal organization, even though on the ice we’re talking about an extremely talented player.

At least, that’s what Nick Bobrov maintains.