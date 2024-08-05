Snoop Dogg receives astronomical sum to promote the Olympics

Snoop Dogg receives astronomical sum to promote the OlympicsAuteur: mgarcia
If so… You’ve probably seen rapper Snoop Dogg on your screen at some point.
He seems to be everywhere since the start of the event, and there’s a reason behind it.
Every day, he receives a fee for his presence on the various TV sets and ads, and he’ll be able to leave Paris with a big boost in his bank account.
That’s a lot of money, we agree… And what’s impressive is that when you add up the per-day fees for his Olympics campaign, Snoop should leave Paris with (more or less) an extra $8.5 million in his pocket :
Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world
– henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024
That said, he seems to be having a lot of fun since the Games started… And that’s normal in a way.
GOOOOOOOOOL how’d I do?? #FollowTheDogg pic.twitter.com/phKbezz8Px
– Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 4, 2024
Tha Dogg fencin Olympians #followthedogg pic.twitter.com/EWmiIYx5uj
– Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 4, 2024
Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster together at the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/jaY2hrtGXh
– CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 3, 2024
On the other hand, Snoop Dogg’s presence at the Games is having a pretty big impact… Because according to NBC, the average audience in the U.S. is up 79% over the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.
That’s pretty impressive!
In closing, let’s not forget that we’re now entering the final week of the Olympic Games.