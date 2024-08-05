Skip to content
News

Snoop Dogg receives astronomical sum to promote the Olympics

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Snoop Dogg receives astronomical sum to promote the Olympics
Credit: Getty Images
Do you follow the Olympics at all?

If so… You’ve probably seen rapper Snoop Dogg on your screen at some point.

He seems to be everywhere since the start of the event, and there’s a reason behind it.

What you need to know is that Snoop Dogg is paid to promote the Games in the United States.

Every day, he receives a fee for his presence on the various TV sets and ads, and he’ll be able to leave Paris with a big boost in his bank account.

I say this because according to an inside source at NBC, Snoop Dogg is paid $500,000 a day, and all additional expenses are covered as well.

That’s a lot of money, we agree… And what’s impressive is that when you add up the per-day fees for his Olympics campaign, Snoop should leave Paris with (more or less) an extra $8.5 million in his pocket :

Snoop Dogg is a special character and a very charismatic person.

That said, he seems to be having a lot of fun since the Games started… And that’s normal in a way.

He really seems to be enjoying it and he looks like the happiest guy on earth right now:

Sure, getting paid so much to promote a major event like the Olympics must be pretty special.

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg’s presence at the Games is having a pretty big impact… Because according to NBC, the average audience in the U.S. is up 79% over the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

That’s pretty impressive!

In closing, let’s not forget that we’re now entering the final week of the Olympic Games.

The event ends on August 11, next Sunday.

That said, there are still a number of competitions on the schedule, and I invite you to click HERE for an overview of the events that will be presented over the coming week.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content