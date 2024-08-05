Snoop Dogg receives astronomical sum to promote the Olympics

Do you follow the Olympics at all?

If so… You’ve probably seen rapper Snoop Dogg on your screen at some point.

He seems to be everywhere since the start of the event, and there’s a reason behind it.

What you need to know is that Snoop Dogg is paid to promote the Games in the United States.

Every day, he receives a fee for his presence on the various TV sets and ads, and he’ll be able to leave Paris with a big boost in his bank account.

I say this because according to an inside source at NBC, Snoop Dogg is paid $500,000 a day, and all additional expenses are covered as well.

That’s a lot of money, we agree… And what’s impressive is that when you add up the per-day fees for his Olympics campaign, Snoop should leave Paris with (more or less) an extra $8.5 million in his pocket :

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world – henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024

Snoop Dogg is a special character and a very charismatic person.

That said, he seems to be having a lot of fun since the Games started… And that’s normal in a way.

Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster together at the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/jaY2hrtGXh – CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 3, 2024

He really seems to be enjoying it and he looks like the happiest guy on earth right now:Sure, getting paid so much to promote a major event like the Olympics must be pretty special.

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg’s presence at the Games is having a pretty big impact… Because according to NBC, the average audience in the U.S. is up 79% over the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

That’s pretty impressive!

In closing, let’s not forget that we’re now entering the final week of the Olympic Games.