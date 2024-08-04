The Canadiens, currently the youngest team in the NHL

As we slowly approach the Habs’ annual golf tournament and training camp, we have a good idea of the line-up Martin St-Louis should field for the season opener.

Of course, a major transaction is never out of the question, especially with Kent Hughes at the helm.If the season started today, the Tricolore would have the youngest team on average in the NHL.Not the most surprising fact, but interesting nonetheless. The average age is currently 25.29, with Juraj Slafkovsky the youngest player on the roster.

The Sabres and Coyotes round out the top 3 with an average age of 25.70 and 26.13 respectively. Not surprising, given the teams’ status. All three are in the rebuilding process.

For me, it’s a good thing that the Tricolore is at the lowest average age. We’re starting more and more to get rid of heavy contracts on the payroll and we’re starting to give room to the youngsters.

Before acquiring a high-caliber player to complete the rebuild, the Habs need to evaluate their youngsters to assess their real long-term potential.

It’s often said that we’re starting to “turn the corner”, and this is the best demonstration of that.

Overtime

The core of Suzuki, Guhle, Caufield, Slafkovsky and Dach will have the opportunity to grow even more together this season and learn from their mistakes.

