The Canadiens, currently the youngest team in the NHL

The Canadiens, currently the youngest team in the NHLAuteur: mgarcia
As we slowly approach the Habs’ annual golf tournament and training camp, we have a good idea of the line-up Martin St-Louis should field for the season opener.
The Sabres and Coyotes round out the top 3 with an average age of 25.70 and 26.13 respectively. Not surprising, given the teams’ status. All three are in the rebuilding process.
For me, it’s a good thing that the Tricolore is at the lowest average age. We’re starting more and more to get rid of heavy contracts on the payroll and we’re starting to give room to the youngsters.
It’s often said that we’re starting to “turn the corner”, and this is the best demonstration of that.
