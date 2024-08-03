Top-15 CH prospects: positions 15 to 13

We parted ways last week after defining our criteria and our understanding of what the word “hopeful” means in this list. We had also discussed this year’s graduates (Newhook and Struble), as well as a few honorable mentions (Volokhin, Kapanen, Mesar and Florian Xhekaj).

So today, we officially begin our annual top-15 with three players I’d describe as intriguing, but who all seem destined for NHL careers for a good number of years to come.

Two more goalkeepers are included, marking a major change in the rankings after years of lean positions.

With Volokhin, who just missed the cut, there are now three goalies in the top-15, and we can already tell you that one more will easily crack the top-10…

It’s not for nothing that The Athletic ranks the Habs as one of the strongest teams in front of the net, both now (4th) and in the future (6th).

After the depth on the left side of the defense, we can now affirm that Montreal is brimming with talent in front of goal, and that the club’s future is assured for a very long time to come in this position.

We’re off!

Potential: 32/40

Insurance: 15/20

Usefulness/Rarity: 19/30

Trade value: 6/10

Total: 72/100

A .934 save percentage as an NCAA rookie at the age of 20 is no mean feat, but goalkeepers with impressive statistics in the university ranks are not that rare. In fact, we have two more to analyze in this list…

Now, far be it from me to claim that I’m an expert on goaltending, but it’s enough to have watched a few Rocket games at the end of last season to agree with former coach J-F Houle: Dobes was one, if not THE most important player on the team in the final stretch, or if you prefer, after his infamous pad change in December!

More specifically, in addition to his ideal physique for his position, it’s the 6’4, 201-pound goalie’s footwork that really stands out. Dobes covers the bottom of the net as few can, with lower limbs that seem almost bionic.

Jakub Dobeš is absolutely standing on his head tonight, with next to no support to show for it pic.twitter.com/ioAj8IsXiD – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 6, 2024

Dobes’ convincing results in his first AHL season at the age of 22 – the second most-used goaltender in the AHL – are likely to reassure everyone in the organization. It’s hard to see how Dobes could miss out on an NHL career.

It remains to be seen whether he has the potential to be a number 1, as some at The Athletic believe, or whether he will establish himself as a number 2 at the NHL level. As with most goalkeepers his age, it all remains to be seen and will depend on a number of factors.Now, how rare is he and how useful is he to the organization?

It’s hard to give Dobes many points for rarity, since his physique, talent level and past achievements are very similar to those of all the other goalkeepers in the Montreal hierarchy! But then again, at 6’4 he’s officially the tallest of the top-5 at his position in the organization, and his footwork is above average, so let’s give credit where credit is due.

In the meantime, his usefulness is limited to that of a high-quality AHL number who can fill in when needed in the NHL, but the Czech could continue to make many observers’ eyes glaze over with another solid season in Laval. And who knows what a magical recall could do for his career…

That said, the Habs have no interest in rushing anything in his case, whether it’s a promotion or a trade. Dobes, by his own admission, is just beginning to understand what it takes in terms of effort and sacrifice to play in the pros. So he’s still a work in progress and hasn’t yet reached his full potential.

Potential: 30.5/40

Insurance: 15/20

Usefulness/Rarity: 21/30

Trade value: 6.5/10

Total: 73/100

Despite yet another solid OHL season punctuated by another Memorial Cup appearance – this time a win – we have no choice but to move Beck down several rungs on this list. The selections of Demidov and Hage had a lot to do with it, of course, but the fact that Beck’s progress had stagnated somewhat in junior also had to be considered.

On the other hand, to be able to count on a player of this quality – a reliable, intelligent 6’0, 190 lb. right-handed center, so low in the prospect rankings – would make any team happy!

Call it a clear sign of excellent organizational health.

My assessment of Beck’s optimal potential has evolved over time, however, although his shooting and playmaking ability should never be underestimated.

MAKE THAT 2⃣ GOALS FOR OWEN BECK The @CanadiensMTL prospect stepped up with two big-time markers up in the opening frame of the Memorial Cup final #MemorialCup | #GoHabsGo | @SpiritHockey pic.twitter.com/nOeTNntnFS – Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) June 3, 2024

Although I still believe he can make his mark on a third line, a4th center role with an aspiring club would be preferable. And that may well be what awaits him in Montreal in a few years’ time.

So, in such a context, a Beck capable of fulfilling defensive mandates in crucial moments of the season and playoffs will most certainly be worth his weight in gold to his coach for the foreseeable future.

The Ontarian will of course be competing this autumn with Jake Evans, but also with Oliver Kapanen, another right-handed pivot with a similar profile. For the time being, however, we dare to give Beck the edge in this internal battle. That said, the training camp will tell us more, because while Beck’s progress has been suspect in the OHL, Kapanen finally seemed to have reached another level last year in the Liiga and at the Senior World Championship.

If all goes according to plan, Beck will play in Laval and Kapanen will probably opt for Sweden and play under his father in Timra. But Jake Evans had better not take anything for granted next fall, because his days in Montreal could be coming to an end sooner than expected…

Finally, as we’ve seen in Montreal, even Beck isn’t such a rarity on the market, his profile is one that remains highly sought-after around the NHL. So, if need be, we could well imagine Beck being sacrificed as a minor piece in a deal for a larger player.

Potential: 32/40

Insurance: 16/20

Usefulness/Rarity: 21.5/30

Trade value: 6.5/10

Total: 76/100

I’m sure there are some who are surprised that Primeau, soon to be 25, is in the top ten. But, once again, we’ll simply refer them to our definition of the word “hope”.

The truth is that Primeau, with his 44 games on the ” show “, is one of the most “normal” prospects in the world of NHL goaltending. Take a look around the Bettman circuit and you’ll see that very few goaltenders establish themselves before their mid-twenties. And we’re not even talking about being dominant, just present.

After several unconvincing call-ups in recent years, Primeau finally got his chance last year. First, as part of the famous ménage à trois, which nearly made a few radio hosts and other talking heads in town lose their heads…

But it was mainly following Jake Allen’s departure that we saw Primeau’s progress, as he put in a string of convincing performances, even creating the beginnings of a healthy in-house competition with Montembeault. While he had become a star goaltender in the AHL, capable of memorable playoff performances, Primeau had yet to show this consistency and strength of character in Montreal.

In the summer of 2024, it’s safe to say that Primeau is very close to achieving the potential that has been predicted for him for several years now: that of being a good second in the NHL, with a very real chance of one day becoming number one.

After all, if Charlie Lindgren did it at 29, why not Primeau?

That’s all well and good, but nothing’s certain yet for Keith’s son who, in addition to having the unflappable Quebecer as a teammate, already has Dobes on his tail and Fowler in the Montreal fold perhaps as early as next spring…

Primeau has no time to lose and must continue to make a name for himself if he is to have a long career in the NHL, in Montreal or elsewhere…

That said, in this ranking which attempts to establish the relative importance of each youngster within the organization, and not simply to pass judgment on their potential or level of talent, we have to place Primeau ahead of Dobes for the time being. As he approaches optimum maturity, the American’s confidence, organizational usefulness and market value are simply greater than those of the Czech.

Almost certain to start the season in Montreal for the first time in his career in a back-up role (with long teeth!), this will probably be Primeau’s last turn in the rankings, as he is the doyen.

That’s it!

We’ll be back soon with positions 12 to 10!

As usual, don’t hesitate to comment and chat in a respectful way on Facebook and Twitter!