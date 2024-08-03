Patrik Laine: red flags just like Pierre-Luc Dubois last summer

Canadiens: There Was No Room for Both of Them https://t.co/FPdaONd2bU pic.twitter.com/cuWtaFkQsm
If there are two players who have been linked forever in the National Hockey League and seem doomed to be so for the rest of their careers, it’s Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine.
Indeed, both forwards were first drafted in the same draft year in 2016 (Laine at No. 2ᵉ and Dubois at No. 3ᵉ), only to be traded for each other a few years ago.
But that’s not all.
Well, they’re both players known for their lack of effort on the ice, their nonchalant attitude, and above all their lack of consistency.
And let’s not forget that both players have asked to be traded twice now.
Last summer, the big rumour was Pierre-Luc Dubois in Montreal, and this year, it’s the same thing with Patrik Laine.
We know how the Dubois saga ended, and let’s just say it’s a sensitive subject in Los Angeles, which spent a lot of money to get the Quebec center.
Well, for one thing, he’s a very different player from Dubois, but mostly because he’s likely to cost the Tricolore very little, should they decide to acquire him.
Laine has just come out of the NHL’s player assistance program, requested a trade, played just 18 games last season and will pocket a lot of money, $8.7 million a year for two more years.
Two years goes by quickly compared to the eight years Dubois signed with the Kings, who are now the Washington Capitals’ problem.
So I’m one of those who’d like to see the Habs take a chance on Laine, because he’s worth a try despite the red flags similar to Dubois.
