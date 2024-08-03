Evander Kane’s Rolex gamble: the Oilers’ motivation to turn their season around

Thinking about how Evander Kane wore a Rolex on both hands during warmups because of a bet with the team. National league.
Evander Kane’s Rolex gamble: the Oilers’ motivation to turn their season aroundAuteur: dmiller
So what turned the Oilers’ season around?
Well, obviously, the team’s leaders spoke up in the chamber to right the ship.
All in all, Draisaitl’s speech was a wake-up call, but it was Evander Kane’s comments afterwards that served as a major motivation to turn the Oilers’ season around.
After Draisaitl’s speech, Kane made a bet that he’d wear two Rolexes (exorbitantly priced watches) during warm-ups if the team won five in a row from that game in Washington.
He even added that if the team won eight in a row, he’d wear a big gold chain during warm-up.
That’s what Vincent Desharnais told us on Kevin Raphael’s No Restrictions podcast.
@sansrestriction Evander Kane and his Rolexes Back on the pod for the sixth time (but the first as Canuck!), the man who always has a reserved chair in our studio, none other than Vincent Desharnais, newly of the Vancouver Canucks! He tells us (almost) EVERYTHING about his last year with the Oilers, the Stanley Cup Final and, above all, why Kane wore two Rolexes during a warm-up. As always with Vinny, this episode is not to be missed! Episode 333 is powered by @bet99sportsbook #nhl #lnh #hockey #quebec #canada #anecdotes #podcast #sansrestriction #drole #funny #nhlers #quebec #canada #montreal #kevinraphael #habs #gohabsgo #nathanlegare #canadiensdemontreal #hockeymontreal #hockeymoment #hockeytiktoks #hockeyboys #foryou #viral #folllow #habs #Canucks#vancouver #vincentdesharnais #hockeyfight ♬ original sound – unrestricted
The former Oilers defenseman, now a member of the Vancouver Canucks, explained that Kane’s gamble became a huge source of motivation.
“Before game five, all the guys, that’s just what we were talking about.” – Vincent Desharnais
In short, you’ll understand that the Oilers ended up winning five in a row, which forced Kane to stick to his bet, as he wore two Rolexes (one on each wrist) during warm-up against the Minnesota Wild.
The Oilers forward, who was once accused of betting on his games when he was with the San Jose Sharks, was surely hoping his team would lose, so he wouldn’t have to spend a fortune on two Rolexes.
– A disaster for Damian Warner, who failed to land a single jump in the pole vault. He therefore scored 0 points and could no longer aspire to the podium. It’s an abrupt end to the competition that proves excruciating for the reigning champion.
Athletics : reigning Olympic decathlon champion @DamianWarner fails to clear the 4.60-meter mark in the pole vault. He is therefore excluded from the podium#Paris2024 #rcsports pic.twitter.com/ZwinDMfwTa
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
– Warner withdraws from the decathlon.
Disaster for Damian Warner, who withdrew from the decathlon after missing all his trials in the pole vault. He was 2nd before this 8th event. @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/61jcJ3MNdH
– Diane Sauvé (@DSauve_rc) August 3, 2024
Damien Warner is out of medal contention in the Decathlon. He records no jump in the pole vault and picks up no points. His dream of another Olympic medal is over. Ugh.
– Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) August 3, 2024
– Norway’s Sander Skotheim, who was also a medal contender in third place, also missed his three jumps at his first height, and will therefore not be standing on the podium, just like Warner.
Drama in the decathlon
Medal contenders @DamianWarner and Sander Skotheim both fail to jump over their opening heights in the pole vault.#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/gt5OMMxNrJ
– World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 3, 2024
– A signing that has paid off very well for the Panthers so far.
Evan Rodrigues may have been the most impactful free agent signing the #FlaPanthers made in 2024 after all.
At least when it counted most.
https://t.co/mpKaB9TERh
– George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) August 3, 2024