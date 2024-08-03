“The striker who makes more money than Nick Suzuki will be a free agent”.Auteur: sjones
Granting good contracts and contract extensions to players in the National Hockey League is by no means a simple matter; on the contrary, it’s more of an art.
That’s why it’s vital for a general manager and his team to set up an excellent salary structure with the contracts of these players, in order to position themselves well in relation to the salary cap.
The captain is at the top of the salary hierarchy, and nobody earns more, whether it’s Cole Caufield ($7.85 M per year for seven more seasons) or Juraj Slafkovsky ($7.6 M per year for eight seasons from 2025-2026).
Is There Any Truth To The Patrik Laine Rumors? | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro August 2 2024 https://t.co/8WVj17gymz
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 3, 2024
This is totally logical and realistic, given that among the forwards, the three big names are on long-term contracts, and barring some crazy offensive explosion, Kirby Dach won’t be signing for more money than Suzuki in two years’ time.
There will be a number of interesting names available, and if Kent Hughes and his team’s plan is anything to go by, the Habs will clearly be aggressive in adding top players to their roster.
Except that’s four years from now.
And for those of you dreaming of Patrik Laine (who’s pocketing $8.7 million a year for another two years), well, if the Habs acquire him, I’m pretty sure Kent Hughes will try to get him with a salary retention from Columbus so that Laine is below Suzuki on the salary scale.
Overtime
– A fine silver medal for Canada in rowing!
Médaille
Rowing : Canada’s women’s coxed eight wins silver in Paris!
Canada has won at least one medal in rowing for eight Olympic Games now! @caileigh_f @PayneSyd @TeamCanada @rowingcanada #Paris2024 #rcsports… pic.twitter.com/aDZIsSo2JN
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
– De Grasse narrowly qualifies for the semi-finals.
Athletics : Andre De Grasse finishes his race in 3rd place with a time of 10.07s. He will be in the semi-finals. @athleticscanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #athletisme #jeuxolympique pic.twitter.com/paEfraUh4M
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
– After the 110-meter hurdles and discus throw, Damian Warner is 72 points behind Germany’s Leo Neugebauer. The pole vault event is currently underway.
Athletics : @DamianWarner completes his 110 m hurdles in 13.62 seconds! He scores 1024 points and is now first overall! @AthleticsCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #athletics pic.twitter.com/FEmuqZHdBO
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
Athletics : @DamianWarner completes the discus throw event with a throw of 48.68 meters, his longest!@AthleticsCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #athletics pic.twitter.com/aWicKDCqcw
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
– A great race and a great medal hope in the final.
Swimming : the Canadian women finish first in their semi-final heat in the 4 x 100 m medley and earn their ticket to the final.#natation #Paris2024 #rcsports @PennyOleksiak pic.twitter.com/YnDIVyesdX
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024
– What a shame for him.
Athletics : Aaron Brown makes a false start and is automatically disqualified from the 100 m. @athleticscanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #athletics #lympicgames pic.twitter.com/63Xl8f5HPj
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024