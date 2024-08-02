Patrick Roy called Anthony Duclair to convince him to join the Islanders

On July 1, the New York Islanders signed Quebec forward Anthony Duclair. The four-year deal will bring him a total of $14 million, but it wasn’t the money that convinced him to join the Islanders.

Rather, it was Patrick Roy who convinced him to join him. That’s what he told RDS’s Éric Leblanc at the Duclair Imama hockey camp, which he organizes with Bokondji Imama.

“During my four years with the #Islanders, I want to leave my mark, not just on the ice. It’s important to me and I love doing it,” said Anthony Duclair. @RDSca https://t.co/x8nFIe0ZdJ – Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) August 2, 2024

With the opening of the free agent market fast approaching, Patrick Roy dropped a line to the main interested party. He told Duclair he wanted him on his team, which warmed Roy’s heart.

The two men worked together for two seasons from 2011 to 2013 with the Quebec Remparts. They enjoyed great success, with at least 40 wins in each of those two seasons.

Duclair confirmed that the two men get along very well, and he’s happy to be working for a coach who knows exactly what to expect from him.

Let’s just say that Roy must have fond memories of Duclair, who scored a total of 116 points under him in two seasons in Quebec City.

But signing with the Islanders doesn’t just mean working with Patrick Roy, it also means working with general manager Lou Lamoriello. Most hockey fans are aware of the GM’s conservative ways.

The Quebecer, who sports long hair and a beard, will have to say goodbye to all that and shave. That’s Lamoriello’s rule! Patrick Roy also had to say goodbye to his beard as soon as he arrived with the Islanders.

Anthony Duclair knew what he was getting into when he signed with the Islanders and Lou Lamoriello! pic.twitter.com/dLSqnqnh0d – RDS (@RDSca) August 1, 2024

While he’s looking forward to working with Patrick Roy, Duclair is also looking forward to playing alongside his new teammates up front. He mentioned Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson.

The four-year deal is the longest of Duclair’s career. At 28, he hopes to stay with the Islanders for a long time and make his mark.

The Quebecer has not been lucky in the past, having played for eight different teams in 10 NHL seasons.

Habsolument Fan ‘s Mark Suciu also covered the news.

