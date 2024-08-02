Ivan Demidov admits he’s not 100% recovered from injury

Ivan Demidov’s state of health has been the talk of the town lately.

We know that he has resumed training with SKA and has passed his medical tests in Russia… But we also know that the Canadiens’ prospect suffered a serious ankle injury last season.

How is his rehabilitation going? In an interview with Responsible Gambling , the player himself gave more clues.

Basically, what you need to know is that Demidov maintains he doesn’t yet feel 100% recovered.

He hasn’t started training intensively yet because his ankle is still bothering him a bit.

He’s doing what he can in the gym to stay in shape… But he also assures us that things should settle down “in about a week”:

I’m not training at full strength yet. That will probably happen in about a week’s time. – Ivan Demidov

The Russian jewel granted a rare interview to a North American media https://t.co/0NJH6Tn27K – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 2, 2024

Ivan Demidov doesn’t want to rush things, and that’s a good thing.

He knows he could aggravate his injury by pushing too hard on or off the ice, and he obviously doesn’t want that to happen.

It also shows that he has a certain maturity.

In any case, there’s no rush in a sense, because the SKA St Petersburg season only starts in a month’s time.

Demidov still has time to heal his boo-boo and return to full health before the start of the campaign.

That said, knowing that he’s recovering from injury and knowing that he doesn’t have as much experience as the other SKA players, it will be interesting to see how Demidov is used at the start of the season.

It will be up to him to prove to Roman Rotenberg (head coach) that he can play a big role in the SKA line-up.

It’s not going to be an easy task, though, because we know how young players are treated in the KHL… But he’s got the talent to make his mark.

