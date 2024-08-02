Quentin Miller: the goalkeeper who produces musical hits

In June 2023, the Canadiens drafted Quentin Miller, then goaltender for the Québec Remparts…

Six months later, Miller was traded to the Rimouski Océanic…

And last week, I was able to see that he wasn’t far from the level required to play hockey professionally in North America, as he was very good on the ice at Complexe Hockey Etcetera(LSHL).

But through his career as a goalkeeper, Quentin Miller also has fun with turntables and virtual sound mixing programs. Last September, he released a short album (EP) of six (short) songs entitled Sounds of My Thoughts. Each song lasted between 44 and 72 seconds…

And each piece was 100% instrumental, since, by Miller’s own admission, he doesn’t sing well.

Well, the Quebec goalkeeper has just done it again with a brand new song, his first since last September. Indeed, Run Into Me has just been launched on streaming audio platforms.I found it on YouTube. Here it is:You can also listen to this song via Spotify, Apple Music and other online services, since Quentin Miller is digitally distributed by DistroKid, a well-known company in the online music business.

Honestly, you can see Miller’s enormous progress (not only on the ice, but also as a music producer).

The song lasts 3m15 this time, and a voice (probably sampled) can be heard humming catchy phrases just before and during the chorus. I can just imagine this song being played in Montreal’s lounge bars… and who knows, maybe even on commercial radio?

Will my good buddy Frank “Hollywood” Fortin like the song enough to play it on CKOI in the next few days?

I’m pretty sure that if Miller inserted French instead of English in his compositions, Quebec radio stations would be ready to fill their airplay quotas with his songs.

Some would say that Miller should concentrate on hockey… to which I would reply that balance is always the best option for anyone wishing to achieve great things. Creating music as a hobby is healthy. Especially since Miller isn’t into gangsta rap and his many annual shootings.

There is indeed a rap artist named Quentin Miller in Atlanta, but we’re not talking about the same Quentin Miller here…

Do you like electro-pop? Give Mika Zibanejad Q. Miller (his artist name). And let me know how you like it…

Roy Jones Jr, Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Parker, Kobe Bryant, Manny Pacquiao and many other athletes have mixed music and sport in the past. Mason Toye, new striker for the Portland Timbers, needs to create art to keep the balance between sport and everything else.

Will Miller’s musical hobby one day become his livelihood?

Miller will be playing in his third QMJHL season this fall. He is scheduled to attend the Canadiens’ rookie camp in September, and will also celebrate his 20th birthday in December. To say that 2024-25 will be an important season for him is an understatement.

