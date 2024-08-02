Michael McLeod: former Junior Team Canada member signs with the KHL

As you know, five players are currently facing justice as part of the 2018 Junior Team Canada case: Alex Formenton, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote.
Until the matter is settled, they have no chance of returning to the NHL. Why not? Because I can’t think of any team that would.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t play hockey at all. Michael McLeod, for example, has just signed a deal to spend the next year in the KHL, with the Astana club in Kazakhstan. Journalist James Nichols had a word to say.
Report: Former #NJDevils forward Michael McLeod officially signs in the KHL.
Comment from Barys GM https://t.co/xkwjyWBC0j
– James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) August 2, 2024
What this means is that the former Devils forward can still play hockey in a league that cares a little less about a player’s past than the NHL.
The GM of his new team says McLeod has never admitted guilt and will defend himself. The GM doesn’t want to talk about it any further.
The former Devils player isn’t the first player charged in the Hockey Canada Junior case to find himself in the KHL. As journalist Jon Bailey reports on X, Dillon Dubé will also be in the KHL in 2024-2025.
*Barys is in Kazakhstan, but yeah, generally playing in Russia
– Jon Bailey (@ByJonBailey) August 2, 2024
Overtime
– Oh yeah?
News from Olivier Renard#CFMTL https://t.co/lmuLWXjUsT
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 2, 2024
– A machine.
His name is increasingly associated with the title of MVP in the American. https://t.co/fv3nRyTgVP
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 2, 2024
– Of note.
News flash: Novak Djokovic injured his knee yesterday in his quarter-final match. Should he drop out of today’s semi-final, he could still play for bronze tomorrow.
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) August 2, 2024