Here are the Habs players who will soon be eligible for the waivers

Right now, the Habs have a lot of young players under contract within the organization.

Youth management is relatively “simple” because many of these young players are not yet eligible for waivers… But things are about to change.

If we take a step back and look at the situation, we realize that some players will see their waivers expire next season (and at the end of the season).Among the players who will be eligible for waivers(it could also be during the season if they exceed the number of games) are Juraj Slafkovsky (39 games), Kaiden Guhle (46 games), Sean Farrell (74 games), Emil Heineman (76 games), Arber Xhekaj (65 games) and William Trudeau (160 games).

However, in the exercise carried out by the Jean-François C. account on X, we also realize that Jayden Struble is on the list because he still has 14 games to play before he’s eligible for the waivers if he’s sent back to the AHL.

What’s important to understand is that a player’s (or goalie’s) eligibility for waivers can vary based on his age when he signed his first NHL contract.

The table below, found in an article by The Hockey Writers, explains it well.When a player signs his first contract at 18, 19 or 20, he can play more games (160) before being eligible for waivers:

As for Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle, there’s no need to worry because they already have a guaranteed spot in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

For Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, for example, it’s a different story… Because it’s going to have an impact on the decisions made on the blue line in the coming year.

After all, if Xhekaj or Struble are placed on the waivers, it’s virtually impossible that no team will decide to jump at the chance.

Indeed, one wonders if the Habs might want to keep Struble “down” this season to protect his eligibility next year.

It works against him, but it would be a solution for the Habs, even if not necessarily an ideal one.

Things are about to get complicated for Kent Hughes…

Overtime

– Tij Iginla is in form!

– All the better!

– Can’t wait to see them together in Montreal.

