Kent Hughes says no to Kaiden Guhle for a Jake Sanderson-style contract

As you know, Kent Hughes succeeded in signing Kaiden Guhle to a long-term contract . For both Juraj Slafkovsky and the defender, this was an objective this summer.

While Slaf signed for eight years, Guhle did so “only” for six.

This morning, my colleague Maxime Truman explained why we’re talking about a six-year contract and not, for example, an eight-season deal.

And Kent Hughes obviously agrees.

According to what Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) is reporting on social networks, Kaiden Guhle’s clan has asked to discuss the possibility of negotiating an eight-year contract with a big salary.

Jake Sanderson’s contract ($64.4 million over eight years, so just over $8 million per season) would have been a comparable for the defenseman, but Kent Hughes didn’t want to go there.

Allain Roy, Guhle’s agent, confirmed this.

I’ve just spoken to Guhle’s agent, Allain Roy. Guhle’s camp felt out the possibility of going to 8 years at a salary similar to Jake Sanderson’s, but it was a firm “no” from Kent Hughes’ side. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 31, 2024

What we need to know is that maybe the future will tell us that Hughes should have said yes to the possibility of talking about it… or maybe the future will tell us that the GM did the right thing by holding his ground.

It’s still too early to say.

Thing is, guys: might also turn out great for Guhle! Cap is only going up and he has the opportunity to become UFA with a much greater value as a player down the road https://t.co/ece57ptlsn – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 31, 2024

The Canadiens’ defenseman will be a free agent in 2031, if he doesn’t sign a new contract by then. At the age of 29, he’ll have a nice contract on his hands once again.

In due course, we’ll see who stands to gain the most from the contract.

In Overtime

