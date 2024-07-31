Kaiden Guhle: here are the terms of his no-trade clause

Kaiden Guhle has signed a contract ($5.55 million per year from 2025 to 2031) that allows him to share the risk with the Canadian.

If the defenseman continues to develop well and remains as reliable as he already is, let’s just say that Kent Hughes will be rubbing his hands together at having made such a good deal.

But if Guhle continues to get injured, it’ll be a different story.

The “steal” will be real if he stays healthy, bearing in mind that he already has a heavy injury history, especially concussions. Guhle is also a bargain. In a year’s time, in the event of further misfortune, the sum and duration offered could have been less. https://t.co/CY14IQrVvQ – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) July 31, 2024

Signing such a contract means that the defenseman will be eligible for full autonomy after the 2031 season. The same goes for Cole Caufield, one year after Nick Suzuki.

This will be a big period for the club’s management.

All this to say that towards the end of his contract, when the Habs are wondering about these guys, the defenseman will be entitled to a partial no-trade clause. In fact, it’s only in 2030-2031 that he’ll have the right to say no to five teams on the trade market.

Kaiden Guhle’s new contract comes with a 5-team no-trade clause in the final year. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 31, 2024

Eric Engels reported the news.

We agree that it’s not the biggest clause in history. But at the same time, since the first four years of his contract are years when he wasn’t eligible for full autonomy, it was relatively clear that he wasn’t going to get one until 2029.

The victory is that the clause is small (only five clubs) and lasts only one year.

If the Habs do badly in 2030-2031 or Kent Hughes, for whatever reason, feels it’s better to trade the defenseman, he won’t exactly be handcuffed by the clause.

It’s a victory for the Habs in that respect.

