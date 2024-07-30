Shea Weber: “Thanks to #31 (Carey Price) for saving my butt every night”.

Carey Price and Shea Weber have a great relationship.

They developed their friendship while playing for the Canadiens, and they’ve also rubbed shoulders on the international scene.

That said, it was Weber’s final year in Montreal that really brought the two guys together.

The reason for this is simple: Weber and Price – without necessarily realizing it – were practically on their last skates in the National League during the playoffs in the summer of 2021.

Price returned the following season to play five games, but you know what I mean.That said, both players were inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, and Weber took the opportunity to give his chum some love.

The defenseman thanked the goalie for “saving his butt” every game and said life was easier because of him :

On the other hand, Price probably could have said the same thing.

After all, Weber blocked a lot of shots during his time in Montreal… And he was never afraid to sacrifice his body for the good of the team (and for the good of his goalie).

Still, the connection between the two players is really cool to see.

Price and Weber have been two of the greatest leaders we’ve seen in Montreal since 2000, and to see that they have such respect for each other, it’s comforting in a way.

Especially in view of the fact that these two guys have never been recognized as emotional human beings.

They’ve had their day in Montreal, and you can feel how happy they are to have had the chance to play together in Montreal.

It makes for a great story, at least. And it’s created a wonderful friendship.

