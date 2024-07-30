Top Habs prospects (Daily Faceoff): Lane Hutson ahead of David Reinbacher

The Canadiens boast a very interesting bank of prospects.

This hasn’t always been the case over the past ten, fifteen or even twenty years… But looking at the current situation, we realize that the club has the potential to be armed to the teeth within a few seasons.

Obviously, we need to develop our youngsters in the right way. However, if the kids are able to progress and reach their respective potential, one thing is certain: the Habs will be fun to watch on the ice.

Management has done well at the draft level in recent years, and we’re seeing it right now.

Good for them! It feels different from the Trevor Timmins era… Hehe.

With all due respect to the quality of the young players, it may be difficult to establish a ranking of the Canadiens’ top prospects.

I think we can all agree that Ivan Demidov tops the list… But as for the rest, it’s more vague.

I bring all this up because the Daily Faceoff site has taken on the exercise of ranking the Habs’ prospects.

And in Daily Faceoff’s list, there’s one thing you notice pretty quickly.

Lane Hutson’s name comes in at No. 2, while David Reinbacher’s comes in at No. 3.

It’s mainly Lane Hutson’s progression that allows him to sit so comfortably at No. 2 in the Daily Faceoff rankings.

After all, Hutson was drafted 62nd overall in 2022… whereas Reinbacher was drafted 5th overall in 2023.

There’s a big difference, we agree. But since his selection in 2022, Hutson has broken all NCAA records and even made his National League debut.

But ultimately, whether Lane Hutson ends up first, second, third or fourth, I’m inclined to go back to where I started.

The Habs have a hell of a crop of up-and-comers, and it’s going to be exciting over the next few years. And when you put a guy who was drafted so high (Reinbacher) at No. 3 on your club’s list of top prospects, it means the future is rosy.

It’s worth the wait.

