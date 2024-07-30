Maxim Lapierre: We haven’t seen anything about Arber Xhekaj

Maxim Lapierre: We haven’t seen anything about Arber XhekajAuteur: mgarcia
He managed to reach agreement with Arber Xhekaj AND Justin Barron on the terms of a new contract, and that’s great news.
Especially in Xhekaj’s case, it seems.
I’m not taking anything away from Justin Barron, but we still have to tell each other the real story at the end of the day.
The young right-handed defender – although he’s had his moments – has never been able to establish himself as a regular defender in the Montreal line-up since his arrival in town.
But we also agree that there’s a difference between the two players because they don’t have the same style.
Arber is more physical, he doesn’t hesitate to throw the gloves, he’s the first to go into the corner when necessary…
- 30 points (12 goals) in 94 NHL games for Barron
- 23 points (8 goals) in 95 NHL games for Xhekaj
It seems that Xhekaj’s potential is higher because he has qualities that could be (more) useful to an NHL club.
I’m thinking in particular of his sturdiness…
That said, we know that Arber can be effective on the ice because we’ve seen him do it since he arrived in Montreal.
But in Maxim Lapierre’s eyes, we’ve seen nothing yet from the young man:
There’s still 80% more to come. I think he’s still in his shell. – Maxim Lapierre
Here are my quick quick comments on the Sheriff signing! https://t.co/c2QIKuvN7G
– Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) July 30, 2024
Obviously, Arber Xhekaj’s progress will be something to watch next season.
He’s got a new contract in his pocket, he’ll be entering his 3rd season in the National League… And he’s more mature than he was two years ago.
We know how good the defenseman can be, even though he’s never been drafted in the National League (or in junior).
That said, he knows what he has to do to impress the gallery… Because he’s done it before.
It’s up to him to show that he has what it takes to be a regular in the NHL, and if he uses his skills properly, he should be able to do just that.
