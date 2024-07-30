Canadian broadcasting rights in 2026: keep an eye on Amazon

As you know, in two years’ time, the contract for hockey broadcasting rights will expire. As a result, the Canadiens will no longer be systematically broadcast in French on TVA Sports on Saturday nights, and on RDS the rest of the time.

In fact, the game has changed since the TV contract was signed some ten years ago. That’s not to say it’s always going to be RDS or TVA Sports, which used to be unthinkable.

With monetary losses on both networks, it’s clear that the game has changed.

What we need to consider is the extent to which other players are entering the race. The broadcasting of games is no longer done systematically on a cable network.And Professor Luc Dupont (University of Ottawa) has a theory on the subject.In his view, as of the next broadcast contract in 2026, there will still be games on cable (presumably on RDS), but he also expects to see the Habs broadcast on Amazon.

That’s what he told Jean-François Baril (98.5 FM ) last night.

The professor points out that his theory is hypothetical, but in his eyes, it makes sense. After all, in English Canada (which doesn’t affect the Habs), Amazon has bought Monday night games from Sportsnet for the next two years.

So the giant has one foot in the box. This could mean that, if the project goes well, we could see some games on the platform in the future.

A model where it’s not completely divorced from cable might make sense for 2026, considering the fact that people who listen to hockey aren’t necessarily young and don’t systematically have anything other than cable.

One step at a time, then?

But whether it’s Amazon, Apple (which I refuse to take out of the running so quickly) or any other such company, you have to expect to have to subscribe to something to be able to see a portion of Habs games as early as 2026. The club better be better…

Be prepared for that.

