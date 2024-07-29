Ceremonial throw: Matvei Michkov throws a catch at Citizen Bank Park

Ever since he officially signed his contract with the Flyers, Matvei Michkov has been the talk of Philadelphia.

There he is, the franchise’s savior.

Today, he was introduced to the crowd at the Phillies’ baseball stadium, Citizen Bank Park. He threw a catch during the ceremonial pitch.

We’ll take a rain check on the technique, but his sport isn’t baseball, it’s hockey.

And in Russia, baseball isn’t necessarily the most popular sport.

Before the game, we could see the young man familiarizing himself with the environment. He received a Phillies jersey with his name on the back, took photos of the magnificent stadium I visited myself a few years ago, and met some of the players.

Some fans even brought their Flyers jerseys with “Michkov” on the back.

Michkov mania at Citizens Bank Park! (and he threw a strike!) pic.twitter.com/5oCGm3AOCm – NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 29, 2024

Despite his stadium presence, Philadelphia lost 14-4 to Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. He wasn’t lucky.

Let’s hope he brings more success to the hockey club in the City of Brotherly Love.

