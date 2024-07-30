Arber Xhekaj’s contract: the salary picture becomes clearer

Arber Xhekaj’s contract: the salary picture becomes clearerAuteur: mgarcia
Now thatArber Xhekaj has signed his two-year bridge contract ($1.3 M per year for two years), let’s say the Habs’ salary picture for next season is even clearer.
Of course, we didn’t expect the Sheriff to sign for like $5 million a year: we had a sneaking suspicion of the salary he’d be pocketing, give or take a few hundred thousand dollars.
And now, except for Justin Barron, who won’t earn much when he signs, we have a clearer picture of next season.
If we look at CapWages, we can see that the Habs currently have 13 forwards (Suzuki, Caufield, Gallagher, Anderson, Dvorak, Armia, Dach, Newhook, Evans, Harvey-Pinard, Slafkovsky, Pezzetta and Barré-Boulet) who will earn $47.175 million.
Add to that $11.938333M for five defensemen (Matheson, Savard, Harris, Xhekaj and Guhle)… and you’ve got the beginning of a picture. We’re missing Barron’s contract and the youngsters (Lane Hutson?) who will be added.
Xhekaj’s contract makes the picture a little clearer: just over $63 million will be allocated to the players named above. Plus Barron, too.
But we’ll have to add the youngsters who’ll break through, Carey Price’s contract ($10.5 M, which may go on the long-term injured list) plus $5,276,250 in deadwood (Jeff Petry, Jake Allen, deferred bonuses), which means that the amount increases rapidly.
With a salary cap of $88 million, the Habs still have plenty of cap space this season – especially once Price’s contract is potentially on the LTIR. This will give Kent Hughes some extra cash, although he shouldn’t be systematically adding to his roster during the season.
