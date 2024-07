It’s done.

Canadiens agree to terms on two-season contract (2024-2025 to 2025-2026) with defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/VgxmU66jjR – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 30, 2024

Arber Xhekaj has signed a bridge contract with the Canadiens. The two-year deal is valued at $1.3 million per season, for a total of $2.6 million. This is what the Habs have just announced.He will be under contract until 2026. At that point, he will still be a restricted free agent.

Details to come…