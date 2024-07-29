World Junior Championship: Aatos Koivu believes he can be a special player

In the past, Saku Koivu took part in the World Junior Championships twice. He never won a medal, but he really enjoyed the experience nonetheless.Could his son follow in his footsteps?

Aatos Koivu isn’t as popular a prospect as his father was in the 1990s, but that hasn’t stopped him from hoping to make his mark at this year’s WJC in Ottawa.

Will it be easy for Aatos Koivu, who is not a first-round prospect, to break into the Finnish line-up at 18? We know that the WJC is primarily a 19-year-old tournament.

No, it won’t be easy.

The odds aren’t necessarily in his favor(as they are for just about every other Canadian prospect, by the way), but that doesn’t stop him from hoping and giving it his all.

This summer, there’s a showcase for the tournament, and let’s just say that Koivu wants to give it his all to prove he deserves his place.

2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 3; Aatos Koivu (MTL) looking to make FIN roster

His goal? To show Finnish management that he can make a difference. To do so, he’s following the advice of his father, who recommended he take advantage of his experience at summer camp.

And as reported by Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, the young man believes in himself. And not just half-heartedly…

I believe I can be a special player. – Aatos Koivu

Of course, to be considered for a place at the World Junior Championship, he’ll have to do more than just have a good summer camp: he’ll have to have a great start to the season in Europe. Otherwise, he simply won’t be on his national team’s radar.

It’s safe to assume that the Habs will visit him often to help him get off to a great start. That won’t hurt.

