Alex Ovechkin and the post of Russian sports minister: he’s not ready to answer

We know that Alex Ovechkin is a strong face in the NHL.

But these days, when he’s in the news for reasons unrelated to his potential scoring record, it’s often for reasons that don’t make him look good to many people.

Whether it’s because of his physical condition, the state of his Capitals or his political involvement, Ovechkin is often the focus of attention.

On the political front, the Capitals player is known to have ties with Vladimir Putin. This is well known, and it’s not the only reason he’s admired in the United States.

If we compare him to Sidney Crosby, who doesn’t comment on politics, let’s just say that the Capitals marker has taken a different approach.

Ovechkin, who recently said he was happy to see Donald Trump survive his assassination attempt, gave an interview to Amiran Sardarov in Russia in the last few days. And during the interview, the subject of him one day becoming Russia’s Sports Minister came up again.

And without openly saying that he was tempted, let’s just say thatOvechkin did nothing to deny the idea.

Alex Ovechkin explains when he’ll retire from hockey and what he might do after his career is over: “It will be hard for me to change” https://t.co/RKTN0MttHc – RMNB (@rmnb) July 27, 2024

As HabsolumentFan also reported, the Russian isn’t interested “right now” in becoming Sports Minister. But right now, he’s still playing hockey.

That said, when you look at what he says, it’s clear that the door isn’t closed.

I’m not ready to say if I’m ready and if I want to become a minister. – Alex Ovechkin

The fact that he doesn’t see his family very often weighs in the balance as to whether or not he could become a minister one day. But between you and me, if Ovechkin is talking publicly about it in this way, the rumor must be circulating en masse in Russia… and it must tempt him at least a little.

Overtime

And it makes sense, given his political ties.

