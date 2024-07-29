Martin Necas: the Jets have reportedly offered McGroarty, Perfetti and a pick

In Montreal, Rutger McGroarty and Martin Necas are two names that are getting a lot of attention.

Both forwards have talent, and that’s what the Habs desperately need. But recently, I don’t know how close the two players came to being traded for each other, but Winnipeg reportedly offered McGroarty, Cole Perfetti and a pick for Martin Necas. I think that would have been a high price to pay…

This is what Frank Seravalli mentioned in the most recent episode of The DFO Rundown.

He doesn’t know why the deal fell through.

Too bad for the Canes, who just signed Necas. Perhaps the main interested party didn’t want anything to do with Winnipeg? He wouldn’t have been the only one… #PLD. And as RFA, he had a certain amount of control…

The Hurricanes’ forward still collected 71 points in one season in 2022-2023. Last year, he slowed down a little, but we know his potential. In McGroarty’s case, he’s never played in the big league, but he’s still a promising prospect.

As for Perfetti, he’s slow to blossom, but he’s still the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft. In 140 NHL games, he has collected 75 points to date.

It’s worth noting that the Jets weren’t the only ones in the Martin Necas derby. Indeed, the Buffalo Sabres had a nice deal in place (still according to Seravalli), but the forward didn’t want to sign in Buffalo. That’s understandable.

Now that the winger’s contractual situation is settled (2 years, $6.25 million), Necas may be more tradeable. Stay tuned in the coming weeks.

In Overtime

– Team Canada hires.

We have hired Al Murray (U20 head scout) and Scott Walker (player development coach). Welcome aboard! We have hired Al Murray (U20 head scout) and Scott Walker (player development coach). Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/N79sRlx7BH – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 29, 2024

– Crazy.

Highest paid defensemen in hockey: $11.5m AAV – Erik Karlsson

$11m AAV – Rasmus Dahlin

$11m AAV – Drew Doughty

$9.6m AAV – Zach Werenski

$9.5m AAV – Seth Jones

$9.5m AAV – Adam Fox

$9.5m AAV – Charlie McAvoy

$9.3m AAV – Darnell Nurse

$9m AAV – Cale Makar

$9m AAV – Dougie… pic.twitter.com/tuoz2yTvcg – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 29, 2024

– A fine performance on her part.

Mary-Sophie Harvey finishes at the foot of the podiumhttps://t.co/40Ki7xBG4m – RDS (@RDSca) July 29, 2024

– Ouin.

Imagine showing up hungover to practice one day & all of a sudden you gotta play with The Great One @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/71QNGUTzaF – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 29, 2024

– Too bad.