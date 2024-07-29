Martin Necas signs two-year contract with Hurricanes

Since the end of the season, Martin Necas’ future has been rather nebulous. The Hurricanes forward seemed to want a fresh start away from Raleigh, so much so that he was the subject of a number of trade rumors.

The Habs, who wouldn’t say no to another young top-6 forward, have obviously been linked to the file.

That said, while a deal was expected in the last few weeks, it felt like the whole thing had been up in the air for a while.

This led some people to believe that the forward would sign a new contract in Carolina… and today, it came true.

2 x $6.5M for Necas https://t.co/tmpbpadEOB – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 29, 2024

Necas has signed a two-year pact with the Hurricanes at an annual salary of $6.5 million. The club has just made the announcement.

That said, it’s important to emphasize the following point: just because Necas signed a new contract doesn’t mean he’ll never be traded. In fact, at $6.5 million, he may have signed for slightly less money than expected (had he signed long-term, at least), which could perhaps even facilitate a trade.

The other possibility, though, is that the new GM in Carolina, Eric Tulsky, has found a way to repair the relationship between Necas and the club. Perhaps the departure of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was costing money ($3.9 million) and taking up a forward position, helped to some extent.

That said, it’s a good case of closure for the Hurricanes, who were due to go to salary arbitration with Necas in a few days’ time. So we avoid the process, which could have weakened an already strained relationship.

The question now is whether the new contract means that Necas is ready to stay in town, or whether it means that a transaction could be facilitated. Because with such a pact, which doesn’t bind him to a team for the long term, it becomes a little easier to trade him… and the team that gets its hands on his services could negotiate a long-term deal with him on July 1.

On the other hand, at the end of his contract, Necas will become an unrestricted free agent… and one wonders if that’s why he signed a two-year contract. If he waits until the summer of 2026, he’ll have the choice of going with the team he wants, after all.

It’ll be a case to keep an eye on, but Necas is now under contract for the next two seasons. All that remains is to see what uniform (or uniforms) he’ll be wearing for those two seasons.

