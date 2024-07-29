Ivan Demidov: KHL confirms he passed medical tests in Russia

In recent weeks, Ivan Demidov’s state of health has been the talk of the town. The Habs prospect, who was due back on the ice at the beginning of the month, has been slow to return to health.

In fact, there was no reason to believe that he would be injured in the long term… but the club must have been anxious to see him fully healthy.

Demidov therefore missed the first few days of the SKA camp in Russia. That said, he recently returned to training , suggesting that he was already feeling better.And today was medical examination day at the SKA camp. We were watching to see if Demidov would pass his tests, and everything seems to have gone well.The KHL account, at least, posted a photo of Demidov saying that the medical tests had been passed.

The Habs, who can’t examine the youngster at the moment, must be reassured to know that the kid is doing better. We know this is a big season for the kid’s development, and he should spend the year in the KHL.

So it’s great news to see him able to start preparing in time for the start of the campaign.

The fact that he was able to pass his medical tests doesn’t guarantee that he’s 100% recovered, that said. On the other hand, if he passed his test and has been back in training for a few days, it’s safe to say that if he’s not 100%, he’s getting very close.

At least, he’s at a stage where his preparation shouldn’t be affected.

We’ll see if we get any images of the youngster on the ice soon, but for now, the news about the Habs prospect is good. And at this stage of the off-season, it’s hard to ask for more.

