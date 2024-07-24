Michael Pezzetta fights Ryan Reaves with a separated shoulder

Since arriving in the NHL, Michael Pezzetta has shown that he’s fearless. The Habs forward, who is there in a supporting role, knows that he earns his(heavily taxed) money by getting his hands dirty.

It’s by playing physical and throwing down the gloves that he’s made a name for himself, after all.

So it’s no surprise that Pezz isn’t exactly cold-hearted. He’ll rise to any challenge that comes his way, even if it means throwing down the gloves against heavyweights.

And of course, Ryan Reaves is one of those who has thrown down the gauntlet against Pezzetta.

During his appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast, Pezzetta talked about the first fight between him and Reaves, which took place when Pezz was still in his NHL debut.

Now, what’s particularly interesting is that the striker reveals that he fought that fight… with a separated shoulder. Ouch.

In fact, it was Pezzetta’s very first NHL fight, which came just days after his Bettman Circuit debut. He had scored his first point a few days earlier… and it was during this same match that he suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Since he had just arrived in the NHL, he didn’t want to go on the injured list, as he was afraid of losing his place in the sun. So he “hid” his injury, and in the following games, he scored his first goal before throwing down the gloves against Reaves for his first career fight.

Going up against a player with the reputation of being one of the NHL’s most fearsome tough guys with a separated shoulder in your Bettman debut is somewhere between courage and madness.

Of course, it’s a shame that he felt the need to hide his injury to secure his place in the NHL, but on the other hand, it shows that he’s really willing to do anything to stay with the big club.

And no one can take that away from him.

